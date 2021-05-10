Park City police blotter: officers called to Main Street businesses





The Park City Police Department on Saturday, May 8, received at least three complaints from businesses in the Main Street core.

The police at 11:03 p.m. were called to a Main Street business, where a dispute about a tab involving several people was reported. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Earlier that night, the police at 7:23 p.m. received a complaint that a customer at a Main Street business was outside “causing a scene.” Public police logs did not provide details. The police classified the case as suspected intoxication.

A business on Swede Alley, meanwhile, contacted the police at 5:22 p.m., indicating a customer refused to leave. The person was not violent but possibly intoxicated, the police were told.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, May 9 at 9:41 p.m., the police received a complaint about a person who was reported to be living in the parking lot outside the Park City Library. The police were told the person revs the engine of their vehicle “all night.” The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Unspecified debris was reported to be in the road on Park Avenue outside a hotel at 2:38 p.m. Cars were swerving to avoid the debris, the police were told. The police said the debris created a traffic hazard.

On Saturday, May 8, someone on Prospector Avenue reported loud music during the overnight hours. The police received the report at 1 p.m., but the music was heard at 2 a.m.

A person was reported to be sleeping in a vehicle on Prospector Avenue at 4:47 a.m. Someone requested police assistance in asking the person to leave.

Loud music was reported at 1:13 a.m. on Prospector Avenue. The property manager had been notified, the police said. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, May 7 at 8:37 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive after observing the lights were off. The officer warned the driver.

Youngsters riding scooters were seen in the skate park at City Park at 3:46 p.m. Scooters are prohibited.

The Police Department at 12:49 p.m. received a complaint about noise from a construction crew on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated they measured the decibels and wanted an officer to contact them. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Garbage was seen in the road on S.R. 224 in front of a hotel at 11:13 a.m. The police said the garbage created a traffic hazard, but it was gone by the time an officer arrived.

On Thursday, May 6 at 2:59 p.m., someone found a credit card on Park Avenue and contacted the police to turn in.

Someone at 6:22 a.m. told the police about a power washing operation along Kearns Boulevard. The operation was across the street from the person, according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, May 5 at 2:56 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Main Street, issuing written warnings for a violation involving exhaust and for an expired registration. The police said the driver was told to resolve the issues within five days or tickets would be issued.

On Tuesday, May 4 at 11:14 a.m., the police received a complaint that a bank account had been targeted in some sort of fraud case. The case apparently somehow involved an online stock-trading firm. The police initially logged the case, reported on Little Kate Road, as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter,

On Monday, May 3 at 9:08 p.m., the police were told there had been a four-wheeler in the area of a pond off S.R. 248. The vehicle was gone by the time an officer arrived. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

Someone found a coat with a wallet and phone inside and contacted the Police Department at 3:29 p.m. It was not clear from public police logs where the coat was found.

The police at 1:47 p.m. received a complaint that a truck on Kearns Boulevard “pours out a lot of black smoke” when it starts and stops. The truck at the time of the report was inbound in the area of Park City High School, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 12:17 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A car at 12:10 p.m. was reported to be backfiring on Main Street. The person who contacted the police inquired about whether noise rules include backfiring vehicles.

A vehicle burglary was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 12:07 p.m. The police said the vehicle was unlocked at the time and a laptop computer was among the items taken.

A bicycle was reportedly left in the area of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street at 8:18 a.m. The bicycle had been there several days, the police were told.