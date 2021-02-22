Park City police blotter: People on buses cause issues





The Park City Police Department received two cases in quick succession on Sunday, Feb. 21, involving people on buses.

In one of the cases, in Deer Valley, someone was reported to be belligerent at 1:39 p.m.

Just earlier, at 1:13 p.m. and also in Deer Valley, a person was reported not to be wearing a mask. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two cases involved the same bus and whether the bus was a vehicle in the City Hall transit fleet or a private-sector one.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 11:02 p.m., the police received a report of a fire involving transformer wires. The case was logged at a house on Empire Avenue. The Police Department categorized the case as an electrical utility issue.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 248 at 7:21 p.m., indicating the vehicle did not have the headlights illuminated.

A loud party was reported at 1:41 a.m. somewhere along Park Avenue. Neighbors contacted the police, according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded on Short Line Road at 1:32 a.m. Nobody was reported to be sick, the police said.

A case logged as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street at 12:58 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:22 p.m., the police received a complaint about two cars that were left on private property on Empire Avenue. They were left illegally, the police were told, and the person asked the police whether they could be towed.

The police at 10:29 p.m. pulled over a driver on Park Avenue, indicating the vehicle “was observed driving through stop sign until driver observed my patrol vehicle starting through the intersection.”

A police officer at 8:50 p.m. stopped a driver after watching the vehicle perform a U-turn on Main Street. The police said the U-turn interfered with traffic.

On Friday, Feb. 19 at 11:14 p.m., someone on Snow Cloud Circle reported noise from what was described as a large party. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A traffic accident was reported at 12:08 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. The police were told one of the vehicles was swiped on the side and the driver of the other vehicle left. One of the vehicles lost a rear bumper in the accident, the police were told.

The Police Department at 12:38 a.m. received a complaint from a business on Main Street, where someone reportedly declined to pay a $50 tab at a bar.

On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m., water was seen “gushing” onto a driveway on Thistle Street. The police were told it “looks like it’s coming from the road.” The police logged the case as a utility issue.

The police at 3:06 p.m. received a report of a tent off Deer Valley Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9:32 p.m. a vehicle “just drifted off the road” on Kearns Boulevard outside Park City High School. The police described the case as a slide-off accident.

The police at 11:42 a.m. received a complaint that a snowplow dislodged a manhole cover on Daly Avenue. The cover was not immediately located, the police said, describing the case as creating a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:11 p.m., a vehicle was left in a location on Main Street where it blocked vehicles from leaving a garage.

Someone became stuck in an elevator on Silver King Drive at 11 a.m. and became upset, the police were told.

Construction vehicles were reportedly left in a driveway on Empire Avenue at 10:14 a.m.

A forklift reportedly backed into a vehicle on Village Way at 9:01 a.m. Nobody was injured and the accident did not block traffic, the police said.