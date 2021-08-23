Park City police blotter: People ‘too loud’ with ‘high pitch laugh’





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about an ongoing problem with noisy people on Deer Valley Drive.

The report was logged on Friday, Aug. 20, at 11:57 p.m.

People were “too loud” with a “high pitch laugh,” the police were told. They talk “quietly,” though, public police logs said.

The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 22 at 7:40 p.m., the police received a complaint of approximately three vehicles that were “nonstop revving” the engines in an underground garage on Monitor Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 9:05 a.m. received information about someone camping off Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The location was close to what the police were told was a “very large tree” in the area of a bridge and a bicycle trail.

A traffic cone was reported on S.R. 248 in a spot where it caused a traffic hazard at 3:30 a.m.

The police at 12:01 a.m. received a complaint that a person who was removed from a business in the Main Street core was attempting to return. Public police logs did not provide details about the case.

On Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:21 p.m., the police received information about a steel plate that appeared to be “sliding around with traffic” on Deer Valley Drive. The police said the plate created a traffic hazard.

The police at 4:47 p.m. received a complaint about a person on Snow Creek Drive near a business asking people for money. The police logged the case as suspected harassment.

A bonfire was reported at 12:35 p.m. off Gillmor Way, apparently close to a trail. The fire was extinguished, the police were told.

A Dumpster was reported to be ablaze at 7:36 a.m. somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police could see flames, according to public police logs.

A fight was reported at 1:04 a.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:48 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on eastbound Interstate 80. Public police logs did not provide details.

Graffiti was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 2:55 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the marks. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

An unknown object struck the back window of a vehicle while it was parked on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8:40 p.m., the police were told of vandalism with spray paint at a residential unit on Prospector Avenue. The unit is in the rental pool, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

The police at 4:44 p.m. were told of a man with a vehicle in the area of Meadows Drive and S.R. 224. The person was “out walking around” the vehicle, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said the individual could be intoxicated or using drugs, according to department logs. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Graffiti was reported in a pedestrian-bicyclist tunnel on Kearns Boulevard close to the Park City High School at 10:34 a.m. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8:41 p.m., the police indicated a vehicle was seen without somebody inside in a drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street. A ticket was issued. Earlier, at 5:59 p.m., a drop-and-load zone violation was seen on the 400 block of Main Street. The vehicle was moved.

A power line was reportedly on the road somewhere along Empire Avenue at 12:51 p.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7:33 p.m., someone inquired about leaving a 37-foot motor home for several hours in the area of Main Street.

A suspected email fraud was reported on American Saddler Drive at 2:31 p.m. The police were told the case involved three gift cards that were said to be worth $200 apiece.

On Monday, Aug. 16 at 11:36 p.m., an officer patrolling City Park found a camper. The officer asked the person to camp elsewhere.