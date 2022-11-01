Park City police blotter: Person attaches phone to windshield, watches videos while driving, agency says

Police-blotter-image-5-3

The Park City Police Department last weekend stopped a driver who, the agency described, was not paying full attention to the road.

The traffic stop was reported on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9:41 p.m. A police officer pulled over the driver after observing that the person’s phone was attached to the vehicle’s windshield. The person was watching online videos while he was driving, the police said.

Public police logs did not provide details about whether the person received a warning or a ticket.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m., a person who was reported to be intoxicated left a restaurant on Bonanza Drive.

The police at 10:58 a.m. received a report of a vehicle that was left in a designated spot on the 500 block of Main Street without permission.

The Police Department at 1:17 a.m. were told of “very loud” neighbors on Woodbine Way. They were drinking and having a party, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at at 11:15 p.m., a party, described as “huge” and “very loud” was reported somewhere along Aerie Drive. The person who contacted the police was unsure how many people were there. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 3:17 p.m. received a complaint about a driver who was described as reckless on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the driver was flashing the lights and failing to use turn signals. The driver nearly struck other vehicles, the police were told.

Someone at 12 p.m. reported drivers left vehicles on a sidewalk on Meadows Drive.

The Police Department at 11:36 a.m. was told of a natural gas scent and a hissing noise on Ontario Avenue. The location was at a construction site, the police were told.

On Friday, Oct. 28 at 11:29 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Empire Avenue saying a neighbor’s music was loud. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 9:06 p.m. were told of two people who were ordered out of a Main Street nightclub earlier in the evening and attempted to enter two other places before they were denied. The two “keep coming back” to one of the nightclubs wanting entry, the police were told.

A semi truck stalled on Marsac Avenue in the area of the Marsac Building at 9:55 a.m.

The Police Department at 9:48 a.m. was told of debris in the road between the southbound lanes of S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm. The police were told there was a cooler in the road and indicated it created a traffic hazard.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street at 9:33 a.m. The incident occurred the day before, the police were told.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9:38 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Calumet Circle about a neighbor who plays the drums. The person told the police the drumming makes it difficult to sleep. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone on Moray Court at 6:01 p.m. reported damage to the yard, indicating it appeared that a “truck drove on her lawn and tore up the yard,” according to police logs. The Police Department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:18 p.m., the police received a report of a burst water line on Butch Cassidy Court. The break apparently occurred in a yard and there was “a lot of water flowing into the street,” the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Norfolk Avenue at 2:53 p.m. The police were told the damage occurred two days prior to the report when a driver backed into a vehicle and left.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. on Heber Avenue. The person who reported the case was at the scene, the police said. Police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4:46 p.m., an elevator rescue was reported at the Park City Library. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Monday, Oct. 24 at 2:13 p.m,, the police were told of a driver hitting a stop sign at one of the intersections of. Meadows Drive and American Saddler Drive. The sign was toppled and vehicle parts were seen, the police were told.