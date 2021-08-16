Park City police blotter: Person may be living in truck





The Park City Police Department last week received a report of someone who could be living inside a vehicle outside the Park City Library.

On Friday, Aug. 13 at 4:59 p.m., the police received information about a man who “disappears” each day and then returns later at night.

The police were told the person was “possibly living out of his truck,” according to public department logs. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of suspected homelessness. Some of the cases are reported on hillsides outside of neighborhoods while others are logged in populated areas.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5:43 p.m., the police were told someone was seen camping in a parking lot somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. A generator was loud and was “disturbing the residents,” the police were told.

The police at 9:45 a.m. received a complaint about the Main Street noise the night before. Public police logs did not provide details. Earlier that morning, at 4:42 a.m., a party was reported on Heber Avenue. At 1:38 a.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint from the area of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue about “bar music too loud” and upward of 20 people, possibly intoxicated, “screaming on the street.” The police logged each of the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10:31 p.m., the police were told orange and white barriers were seen in the middle of the road on a westbound lane of S.R. 248. The police said the barriers created a traffic hazard.

The stoplights at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive were reported to be malfunctioning at 8:11 p.m. The lights were out in all directions, the police were told.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 7:51 p.m. somewhere along Bonanza Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 6:56 p.m. received a complaint about noise from a construction crew on or close to Evening Star Drive. The person who contacted the police was “concerned” since it was a Saturday at approximately 7 p.m., according to public police logs.

Someone went to the Park Avenue police station at 5:20 p.m. reporting an unknown object broke a vehicle window while the person was driving on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details and it was not clear from the logs when the damage occurred.

A man was seen standing in the S.R. 224 median at 2:36 p.m. The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

On Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4:35 a.m., the police at 4:35 a.m. received a complaint about lawnmowers operating on Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the police said the practice has been ongoing in the summer, telling the police they “did not think they should be out til at least 5:00 am,” according to department logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 3:54 a.m. reported noise from a construction location on Royal Street. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 2:02 p.m., someone told the police a vehicle had been left in front of a residential building on Woodside Avenue for a month.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9:14 a.m., the police received a complaint about trucks blocking an entrance to a Daly Avenue residence.

On Monday, Aug. 9 at 2:01 p.m., someone approached the police with questions about owning a beehive within the city limits. The call was logged on Mellow Mountain Road.