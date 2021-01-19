Park City police blotter: Person seen punching a car





On Sunday, Jan. 17 at 10:57 p.m., the police received a complaint about a person seen punching a car on Woodside Avenue. The person may have been intoxicated, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 4:17 p.m. received a report of a verbal confrontation regarding mask wearing. The case was logged on Empire Club Drive, but the police were told the words were exchanged at an unspecified time prior to the report. Public police logs indicated someone “told a stranger to pull her mask back up.” The person described as a stranger then “cussed” at the other person involved, the police were told.

Someone was reported stuck in an elevator on Main Street at 3:11 p.m.

Someone was reported to be sleeping in a bathroom in a building on Kearns Boulevard at 11:18 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

On Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10:46 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 69 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a ticket.

A construction crew reportedly blocked the road on Lowell Avenue at 9:15 a.m. The police said the crew was “advised to keep the road open as much as possible,” according to department logs.

The Police Department at 2:23 a.m. was told of a person suspected to be intoxicated on a bus at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and 11th Street. Police assistance was requested.

On Friday, Jan. 15 at 4:02 p.m., a vehicle was left in a location that blocked the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue.

A vehicle on Wild Rose Court was reportedly broken into during the overnight hours prior to the 9 a.m. call to the police. There was no damage and nothing valuable was taken, the police were told. The person wanted an increased police presence, department logs indicated.

On Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8:52 p.m., the police were told of speeding drivers on Prospector Drive. There was also reportedly shouting in connection with the suspected speeding. The police received information “stating ‘everybody’ is driving like this” and it had been occurring throughout the week.

Someone contacted the police at 10 a.m. complaining that six dump trucks on the street along Lowell Avenue were idling engines. The police called the person to explain City Hall’s rules against idling and the exceptions to the rules.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 9:31 p.m., five people were reported to be stuck in an elevator on Empire Club Drive. Some of the people were kids, the police were told.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 10:15 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

Four men were reportedly seen running on Main Street at 1:29 a.m. kicking trash cans and parking meters. The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.