Park City police blotter: Person wants construction ‘noise to stop’





On Sunday, May 2 at 11:54 p.m., the Park City Police Department received a complaint about construction work on Ontario Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated they “just want the noise to stop,” according to department logs. The police indicated the case involved an issue for City Hall’s code enforcers.

The Police Department at 9:35 p.m. received a complaint about a truck with the lights illuminated for several hours on Paddington Drive.

A deer, apparently a carcass, was seen in a travel lane on S.R. 224 at 9:04 p.m. There was also glass in the road and the police indicated the case involved a traffic accident. The officer who responded initially requested another officer respond to the scene. Public police logs did not provide details about the accident.

On Saturday, May 1 at 9:09 p.m., a vehicle apparently became disabled on S.R. 248 in the area of Quinn’s Junction. The police said the vehicle needed to be towed, but public police logs did not provide details about the problem.

Two ducks were seen in the road on Belle Starr Court at 6:14 p.m.

Someone reported they found a bicycle in bushes in the area of Park City Heights off Kearns Boulevard at 4:05 p.m.

The Police Department at 10:40 a.m. received a complaint that construction cones in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive had been “blown around.” Drivers were entering a closed section of road since “they are confused,” the police were told. The police described the circumstances as a traffic hazard.

Someone on Monitor Drive reported an object or objects, possibly pebbles or spoons, were thrown at the residence at 12:02 a.m. The person heard a noise, the police were told. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Friday, April 30 at 11:58 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 11:24 p.m. received a complaint from a ridesharing driver about a passenger who made unspecified threats. The passenger was walking away as the driver was talking to the police, according to agency logs. The case was reported on Meadows Drive.

On Thursday, April 29 at 11:20 a.m., a cat was reported to be in a tree on Moray Court. It was 40 feet off the ground, the police were told.

On Wednesday, April 28 at 7:20 p.m., the police received a report of a dirt bike driver on or close to Calamity Lane. The person was close to a construction area, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 11:55 a.m. received a report about what appeared to be a homeless camp that was no longer in use off the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The agency said the circumstances were suspicious.

On Tuesday, April 27 at at 9:13 a.m., the police received a complaint that a construction crew was blocking a driveway on Prospector Avenue. The police said the case involved a civil issue rather than a criminal one.

On Monday, April 26 at 8:22 p.m., elk were seen off S.R. 224 at the McPolin Farm. A bus driver filed the report and told the police it appeared the animals were readying to cross the state highway.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. on Deer Valley Drive. One vehicle backed into another one and left the scene, the police were told.