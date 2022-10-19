Park City police blotter: Poodle found shivering￼

Police-blotter-image-4

On Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m., the police were told a driver attempted to pull into a parking lot somewhere along Park Avenue and became stuck. The police were told the vehicle was a truck and it was blocking one lane of traffic in the area of the Kearns Boulevard intersection.

A driver hit a parked car on Woodside Avenue at 3:44 p.m. Nobody was injured, the police said.

The Police Department at 2:36 p.m. was told of people with a metal detector digging holes at City Park. Public police logs did not provide details. The agency described the circumstances as suspicious.

Someone left a vehicle in a person’s driveway in Iron Canyon Court at 10:26 a.m. The police classified the case as suspected trespassing.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9:53 p.m., a poodle was found somewhere along Park Avenue. It was shivering, the police were told. Summit County Animal Control was required, the police said.

A BMX-style bicycle reportedly dropped from the bed of a truck in the area of the Old Town roundabout at 8:07 p.m. The person requested a call if the bicycle was found.

The police at 12:11 p.m. were told bicyclists had difficulty crossing the road along the S.R. 224 entryway as a result of a trail closure. The person who contacted the department said “this means that someone is going to be killed trying to cross all 4 lanes,” according to public police logs.

The police received a report of the scent of natural gas on Daly Avenue at 11:54 a.m. The department logged the case as a utility issue.

The police stopped a driver in the area of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road after the vehicle was seen drifting several times. The police said the driver did not display any indications of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 2:18 p.m., the police received a complaint about some sort of construction project not using flaggers on Main Street.

People were reported to be stuck in en elevator in a building on Rothwell Road at 11:10 a.m.

The police at 5:52 a.m. pulled over a driver at 65 mph in a location on S.R. 224 where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. It was not clear from public police logs whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.

On Thursday. Oct. 13 at 4:06 p.m., a carbon monoxide detector sounded in a Park Avenue building. People left the building, the police said.

A police officer pulled over a cement-mixer truck on S.R. 224 after observing the vehicle fail to stop to check the brakes.

A Jeep was reportedly left on Woodside Avenue for an extended period. The police received the report at 10:37 a.m. The vehicle did not have a license plate, the police were told.

Unspecified equipment reportedly fell out of a truck that was driving on S.R. 224 at 8:25 a.m. The police indicated the equipment created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8:53 p.m., the police received a report of someone burning brush in the area of Ontario Avenue. The person was using a barrel, the police were told. The police logged the case as a citizen complaint.

A driver hit a deer in the area of Monitor Drive and Moray Court at 12:15 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details. Earlier, at 7:13 a.m., a deer was dragged out of the road in the area of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4:44 p.m., three moose were reported to be in a backyard on Arabian Drive. The animals entered through an open gate, the police were told.

Graffiti was reported on Lowell Avenue, in a stairwell in a garage, at 11:58 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti.

On Monday, Oct. 10 at 9:39 a.m., a goose, described as sick, was reported on a property on Captain Molly Drive.