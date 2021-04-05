Park City police blotter: Possible fraudulent rental listing reported





The Park City Police Department last week received a report involving a rental listing that may have been fraudulent.

The agency on Wednesday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m., was told of a property on Calumet Circle that had been listed online as a rental. The property, though, belongs to the person who contacted the police, according to department logs.

The department listed the case as a citizen assist.

Similar cases, though, are sometimes reported as suspected fraud. The logs did not provide details about the listing.

The department has long received reports of suspected frauds involving rental listings. In many of the cases, the person files a report with the police prior to losing money in some kind of scheme. In other instances, the person had already sent or wired funds by the time the police were contacted.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, April 4 at 5:23 p.m., the police received a report about a vehicle that had been left outside Treasure Mountain Junior High for approximately one week. It is a Honda Pilot, the police were told.

Water was reported to be “streaming into” a yard on Lucky John Drive at 9:45 a.m. Public police logs appeared to indicate the water was entering a basement. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

On Saturday, April 3 at 2:36 a.m., loud music was reported on Empire Club Drive. It was not clear where the music was being played, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, April 2 at 11:36 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer issued a citation after observing a vehicle unloading people in the road at or close to the intersection of 5th Street and Swede Alley.

Sewage reportedly spilled out of a dump truck at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. The sewage was “all over the road,” the police were told. The department classified the case as a hazardous-materials spill.

A construction vehicle was reported to be idling the engine for approximately 15 minutes on Lowell Avenue at 6:44 a.m. The vehicle was outside a house, the police were told.

On Thursday, April 1 at 11:20 a.m., a crew using heavy machinery reportedly hit a natural gas main on Monarch Drive.

A Jeep Wrangler that was left in a River Birch Court driveway was reportedly stolen. The police received the report at 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. the night before.

A suspected intoxication case was logged on Homestake Road at 1:53 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, March 31 at 10:32 a.m., the police logged a case involving a vehicle unloading passengers on the side of the street against the flow of traffic.

A suspected intoxication case was reported on Main Street at 1:09 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, March 30 at 4:18 p.m., a car alarm was reported on Empire Avenue. The police were told the alarm had been sounding for approximately one hour by the time of the report. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 1:48 p.m. received a complaint about a construction crew parking on Lowell Avenue in spaces reportedly set aside as residential spots. The information was forwarded to City Hall’s parking enforcement team, the police said.

The police at 3:58 a.m. received a complaint of three construction vehicles. Described as large, that were left in front of a house on Larkspur Drive. The engines were idling for five hours, the police were told.

On Monday, March 29 at at 11:15 a.m., someone contacted the police asking to “turn in an old gun” for disposal. Public police logs did not provide details about the firearm.