Park City police blotter: ‘Really loud music’ reported at rented house





On Sunday, Sept. 5 at 10:47 p.m., the police received a report from a hotel staffer on Heber Avenue about a guest complaint regarding noise in a dining area that was outside the building. The person wanted to learn about City Hall rules regarding noise, the police said.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on U.S. 40 at 9:38 p.m. The driver was eastbound and at an off ramp, the police said. Public police logs did not provide details.

Trash was reported to be in a turn lane from Deer Valley Drive to Heber Avenue, in the area of the Old Town roundabout. A citizen was removing the trash by the time an officer arrived, the department said. The officer provided the person traffic control.

A vehicle was reported to be in the driveway of a rental unit on Deer Valley Drive at 3:33 p.m.

The police at 2:31 a.m. received a complaint about what was described as “really loud music” at a rented house on Hidden Oaks Lane. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace. Just earlier, in an unrelated case also classified as suspected disturbing the peace, the police were told someone could hear talking and music “through the walls” on Captain Molly Drive.

On Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11:18 p.m., fireworks were reported in the area of Seasons Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street at 7:30 p.m. without a permit for one of the zones. The driver returned and the vehicle was moved.

Someone at 6:36 p.m. contacted the police indicating there may be youngsters using marijuana on a trail outside a building on Prospector Avenue. The person told the police “the complex is starting to smell like it.” The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

A person at 3:14 p.m. told the police of finding a wallet with an unspecified amount of cash inside. The person found the wallet on a bicycle route along Poison Creek Lane and went to the Park Avenue police station to file the report.

Racing cars were reported on Aerie Drive at 2:45 a.m. The cars also may have been left in a location where they blocked a driveway, according to public police logs.

On Friday, Sept. 3 at 10:43 p.m., cars were reported to be “gathering and then speeding up the hill” on Golden Way. There were approximately five vehicles, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A cement block, described as large, was reported in the Old Town roundabout at 11:26 a.m. The police said the block created a traffic hazard.

On Thursday, Sept. 2 at 3:13 p.m., a truck was reported to be driving on a pedestrian route along Kearns Boulevard a little bit earlier in the afternoon. The police contacted the driver, who was told to “refrain from such driving,” police logs said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2:51 a.m., the police were told of people outside a residence on Hidden Oaks Lane “making a lot of noise.” They had been at the location for one hour, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 7:48 p.m., the police were told of drivers “hot rodding” on Aerie Drive.

The police at 6:41 p.m. received a report of a cat that was stuck in a tree somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police requested assistance.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive at 4:59 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 30 at 6:11 p.m., a bus, apparently belonging to an area transit system, was seen in the area of Main Street with a sign reading, “help, call police.” The police described the circumstances as suspicious.