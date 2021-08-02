Park City police blotter: Restriction on Guardsman Pass needed





The Park City Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 7:19 p.m., indicated a flood-related closure in Big Cottonwood Canyon required a restriction on Guardsman Pass.

The Guardsman Pass road is a seasonal, high-altitude route between Park City and Big Cottonwood Canyon. The police said the closure was needed to “keep people from” driving to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Aug. 1 at 1:56 a.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley. Public police logs did not provide details.

A party involving a small number of people was reported at 1:16 a.m. on Ontario Avenue. The police were told it was an issue that was ongoing. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street at 1:04 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, July 31 at 1:57 p.m., someone found a wallet at a Park Avenue store and contacted the police. Earlier that day, at 10:17 a.m., the police were called when a wallet was found on Main Street.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 9:50 a.m. on Snow Creek Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 8:17 a.m. received a report about an event that was planned at City Park that day and it was found that “someone removed all the stakes for them to set up tents.” The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal act. Public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 4:59 a.m. reported people “screaming, yelling and cussing” in the area of a trailhead on or close to Lucky John Drive. The person told the police headlights were visible and a small bonfire may have been started. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, July 30 at 12:47 p.m., the police received a report about a truck and a trailer that were left in a location where they blocked a driveway on Snow Creek Drive. Earlier that day, in an unrelated case reported at 10:41 a.m., a car was left in a spot where it blocked a driveway on Piper Way.

The police at 11:25 a.m. wrote a ticket to a vehicle that was left in a crosswalk, in a location where the curb was painted red, on Swede Alley. Nobody was close to the vehicle, the police said.

On Thursday, July 29 at 8:59 p.m, the police were told of a party in a parking lot used to access Bonanza Flat. There were grills and tents, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was worried the people were camping and worried about the fire danger, according to public police logs.

A black Labrador was seen in a van on Park Avenue with a window “only cracked” at 5:55 p.m. In an unrelated case, at 4:58 p.m., two dogs, described as large, were seen loose somewhere along S.R. 224. The person who contacted the police caught them but was unable to fit the canines into the car, the police were told.

A dump truck was reported to have been left in a location where it blocked Snow Creek Drive at 1:09 p.m. The truck was also left with the engine idling, the police were told.

Water was seen “gushing up through the road in multiple places” on Solamere Drive at 12:19 p.m. The police said the water was a result of a utility issue.

A party was reported on American Saddler Drive at 1:33 a.m. The music was loud and there was a “large group of people that are singing,” the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 12:22 a.m. encountered three people seen “knocking over garbage cans” on Main Street. The police indicated an officer ordered them to stop and “had them clean up the mess.” Public police logs classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, July 28 at 11:47 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Prospector Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

A customer at a Main Street business reportedly declined to pay a bill at 6:47 p.m., prompting a call to the police.

On Tuesday, July 27 at 1:27 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department at 6:41 a.m. received a complaint about lawn mowing noise in the area of Meadows Drive. The police were told the mowing started early that morning and the crew was in the area of the house of the person who contacted the police earlier than 5 a.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, July 26 at 10:17 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle that had a traffic cone stuck on the underside on Snow Creek Drive. The police classified the case as a motorist assist.

A driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 at 9:23 p.m. The animal survived the collision and was seen afterward walking between the lanes, the police said.

The Police Department at 11:27 a.m. received a complaint about a group with 30 people “screaming at the top of their lungs saying ‘no, no’ and ‘stop, stop’” on Royal Street. The person who contacted the police said the group might be part of a cult, according to public police logs. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.