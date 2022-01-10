Park City police blotter: ‘ski traffic’ prompts complaint





The Park City Police Department last weekend received a complaint about traffic toward the beginning of the ski day in the northern reaches of Old Town.

The police at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, were told “ski traffic” had “blocked” a section of street from Park Avenue to Norfolk Avenue. The person was in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 14th Street. The police were told residents could not drive away from their properties.

The police sad the traffic cleared.

The report on Jan. 8 was one in a series that appeared to be a result of the crowds last weekend.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 9 at 11:06 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive, indicating the vehicle’s “day time running lights” were illuminated but apparently not the headlights. The officer told the driver of the issue.

The police at 4:05 p.m. received information about a leaking fire hydrant outside a Snow Creek Drive store. The police were told the hydrant “drips water every second” and the person who contacted the agency was worried the hydrant “might freeze and bust,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as a utility issue.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10:10 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver in the area where Main Street, Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue converge after observing the vehicle making a prohibited turn. The driver told the police they understood the prohibition to only be in place “when it was busy,” according to department logs. The officer informed the driver the prohibition is at all hours. The traffic stop was one of several made in the same area that day.

On Friday, Jan. 7 at 10:27 a.m., the police were called to Monitor Drive, where a tow truck reportedly arrived to remove a vehicle but did not take it away. The vehicle was left in a location where it blocked a road, the police were told.

Vehicles from a construction crew reportedly blocked a Daly Avenue driveway at 9:35 a.m.

A vehicle slid off the road at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Prospect Avenue at 6:11 a.m. Nobody was injured, the police said.

A suspected intoxication case was reported at 1:32 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:46 p.m., two vehicles were reportedly left in a location where they blocked a driveway on Main Street.

The police at 3:23 p.m. were told a cement truck spilled cement on the road in the area of one of the intersections of Meadows Drive and American Saddler Drive. A police officer was requested to control traffic while the cement was cleared.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:41 p.m., the police received a complaint about a party, described as loud, in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. There were also people in the street, the police were told. The agency logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A car alarm reportedly sounded on Woodside Avenue for longer than three hours. The police received the report at 7:53 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Daly Avenue at 5:48 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 3:47 p.m., the police were told a person “jumped the line” at a Park Avenue business and would not move the vehicle. The police logged the case as a citizen dispute rather than a criminal act.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive at 11:26 a.m. The person who reported the case was at the Park Avenue police station.

On Monday, Jan. 3 at 11:40 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported on Short Line Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 5:30 p.m. were told of a hit-and-run traffic accident outside the Main Street post office. The person who contacted the police witnessed the accident, the department said. The accident occurred five minutes prior to the report.

A suspected violation of the municipal rules against vehicle idling was reported outside Park City High School at 10:04 a.m. There was more than one vehicle idling, the police were told. The person who contacted the police wanted “someone to make them aware it is an idle free zone,” according to department logs.