Park City police blotter: Skiers or snowboarders ‘ducking ropes and avoiding patrollers’





The Park City Police Department at 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, was summoned to Snows Lane to respond to a complaint about three skiers or snowboarders who were reported to be “ducking ropes and avoiding patrollers.”

The three were seen headed in the direction of Thaynes Canyon, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected trespassing.

The police occasionally receive complaints about skiers or snowboarders entering or exiting the mountain resorts in prohibited locations.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Gallivan Loop saying neighbors were “very loud.” The people had been outside until 1:30 a.m. the night before, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The driver of a recreational vehicle reportedly attempted to enter a parking lot, apparently off Park Avenue or Kearns Boulevard, at 7:18 p.m. The police were told the vehicle was “too long” for the spot. The police indicated the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

An unspecified number of people were reported to be fighting at a Main Street nightclub at 7:02 p.m. Staffers ordered them out, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the confrontation. The police logged the case as a suspected assault.

Water was seen “flooding the street” somewhere along Estates Drive at 3:36 p.m. The water was flowing from the side of the road, the police were told. The agency said a utility issue caused the flow.

The police at 9:29 a.m. were told of a pond on a golf course flooding into two yards on Lucky John Drive. The police said a maintenance person was summoned.

A police officer at 1:10 a.m. stopped a driver after observing the vehicle “parked in the middle of the road” on Main Street.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11:53 p.m, someone found a wallet on Park Avenue and contacted the police.

A party was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 10:23 p.m. The people were loud and the person who contacted the Police Department indicated there was the scent of marijuana. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 7:24 p.m. received a report from someone on Empire Avenue about sparks on a transformer. The issue was approximately 60 yards from the person’s house and the sparks resembled fireworks, the police were told. The person told the police their house had power. The lights were flickering, though, the police were told.

On Friday, Feb. 26 at 10:43 p.m., the police were told of what was described as a loud party on Sidewinder Drive. The police were told a staffer at the place’s front desk “has already called them and they haven’t calmed down.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Ten people reportedly refused to leave a bar on Main Street at 10:31 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace, but public agency logs did not provide details.

A suitcase reportedly dropped out of the back of a truck on Royal Street at 1:18 p.m. The police classified the suitcase as a piece of lost property.

A police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm at 1:04 p.m. indicating the vehicle was traveling at 63 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. A little bit earlier, at 12:53 p.m., the police pulled over a driver at 62 mph on the same stretch of S.R. 224.

A vehicle hit a barrier at a drive-thru on Kearns Boulevard at 7:46 a.m. Nobody was injured, but the vehicle was damaged, the police said.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8:42 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have been left in a drop-and-load zone in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. The police said the driver was found and the vehicle was moved.

A minivan was reported to be idling for longer than two hours at 2:22 p.m. on Deer Valley Drive.

A suspected drunken-driving case was logged on Swede Alley at or close to the Old Town transit center at 1:02 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:17 p.m., a car was reportedly left in someone else’s driveway on Woodside Avenue.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Silver King Drive. A witness left a note, the police were told. The damage occurred sometime within four hours prior to the report, the police said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at at 11:57 p.m., a man who was reported to be intoxicated was seen on Park Avenue. A police officer provided a ride.

On Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:17 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be in a drop-and-load zone at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street for 30 minutes. A little bit earlier, at 5:48 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone without the proper permit. A warning was issued.

The Police Department at 2:48 p.m. received a complaint about a truck in the vicinity of the intersection of Solamere Drive and Telemark Drive. The truck, which was apparently towing heavy machinery, “blew through the stop sign” at an estimated speed of 40 mph, according to the person who contact the police. The truck driver “could not control speed to stop,” the police were told. The person described the case as a “scary encounter,” according to public police logs.

Someone was reported to be operating a drone above another person’s house on or in the vicinity of Main Street at 9:30 a.m. A woman was seen with a remote in a nearby driveway, the police were told. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.