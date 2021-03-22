Park City police blotter: slide-off accidents reported





The Park City Police Department on Saturday, March 20, received reports of slide-off accidents and other issues on roads like Royal Street and Marsac Avenue in the afternoon and early evening.

In one of the cases, logged at 3:57 p.m., the police were told “multiple cars precariously slipped but haven’t actually slid off.”

In another case, at 3:32 p.m., the police were told of three slide-off accidents and possibly more in the vicinity of Woodside Avenue and King Road.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, March 21 at 11:57 p.m., the police received a report of loud music on Empire Avenue. There were approximately 10 people at the location, the police were told. The case was logged as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone was reported to be “fighting security” at 11:13 p.m. on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details, including what prompted the confrontation.

The police at 8:57 p.m. received a complaint about a “burst” water pipe on Marsac Avenue. The water was flowing from an area of a washing machine, the police were told.

A 3-foot diameter rock or boulder was seen in the road along Aerie Drive at 1:51 p.m. The police said the rock or boulder created a traffic hazard.

Someone on American Saddler Drive reported a house had been vandalized with eggs. The police received the report at 12:16 p.m. The damage occurred early in the morning, the police were told.

The Police Department at 11:16 a.m. received a complaint that Christmas lights had become dislodged from a bridge in the vicinity of Park Avenue and 8th Street. The lights were “dangling and blocking the road,” the police were told. The agency said the lights created a traffic hazard.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at 5:29 a.m. on Sidewinder Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Saturday, March 20 at 8:11 p.m., a log, described as large, was seen in the road on Marsac Avenue. The police said the log created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, March 19 at 6:04 p.m., the police were told of a driver, described as speeding, almost running another driver off the road at or close to the 1700 block of Park Avenue. The person who contacted the police said the other driver “flipped him off” and was “yelling cuss words at him.”

Someone on Empire Avenue at 12:42 p.m. reported “excessive amounts of garbage that’s not in a container for weeks.” The person indicated the report was a matter for the police based on the possibility of a code violation having occurred, according to public police logs.

A man, described as homeless, was seen at the Old Town transit center at 6:50 a.m. The man was sleeping on a bench, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected vagrancy.

On Thursday, March 18 at 3:54 p.m., a vehicle on or close to a closed road at the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and 10th Street became stuck. The vehicle was successfully freed from the location, the police said.

On Wednesday, March 17 at 8:25 p.m., a man, described as intoxicated, was reportedly hitting people in their backsides on Main Street. Friends got him into a car and they left, the police said.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town at 1:30 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, March 16 at 4:26 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Daly Avenue. There was damage to the rear bumper and a headlight, the police said. Nobody left a note with information about the accident. It was not clear when there damage occurred.

On Monday, March 15 at at 4:05 p.m., vehicles were reported to have been left diagonally in the street somewhere along Daly Avenue. The practice had been ongoing for six months, the police were told. The person told the police their garage door had been hit, but they could not say who caused the damage.

Someone found a wallet on Main Street and contacted the police at 2:30 p.m.