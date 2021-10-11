Park City police blotter: Smoke seen in Main Street core





The Park City Police Department on Sunday evening received a report involving smoke in the Main Street core.

The person who contacted the authorities was apparently in the area of April Mountain and said the smoke was on Main Street or Heber Avenue. The report was made at 5:31 p.m.

The smoke, which the police were told was white in color, had dissipated, according to public police logs. The police described the case as a smoke scare.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct 10 at 5:04 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on eastbound U.S. 40 after watching the vehicle cut off a semi-truck and then reduce speed. The officer warned the driver verbally.

The Police Department at 1:39 p.m. received a complaint about what was described as a group of “idiots” in a garage on Deer Valley Drive performing so-called donuts in a vehicle. It was not clear from public police logs how many vehicles were involved. At least one vehicle was traveling at 80 mph, the police were told. The vehicle or vehicles were “tearin it up in there,” the person told the police, according to department logs.

Someone found a camera, made by Canon, at the McPolin Farm and brought it to the police station at 12:13 p.m.

A party was reported on Ontario Avenue at 12:25 a.m. The people were “blasting music,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police said nobody answered when they went to the location. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 8:35 p.m., the police reported a vehicle was seen in a restricted drop-and-load zone in the area of Main Street and 7th Street. The driver returned and moved the vehicle. The officer warned the driver. Another case was reported in the same area at 6:20 p.m.

The police at 12:50 p.m. received information about a bus that was unable to navigate the area of Main Street and 9th Street as a result of cars being left there.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The damage occurred the previous night, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

A party, described as large, was reported on Empire Avenue at 1:06 a.m. A little bit earlier, at 12:36 a.m., a party with music described as loud was reported on Eagle Way. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Oct. 8 at 11:38 p.m., the police were told of people screaming on Marsac Avenue. The noise, which was outside, continued for hours, the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Oct., 7 at 9:40 p.m., someone reportedly locked themselves out of a house on American Saddler Drive. The person apparently contacted a firm to assist with an estimated arrival time of five minutes, the police were told. The person indicated the call was made more than 20 minutes earlier and there was a “concern they may try and scam her,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter. In an unrelated case, at 7:56 p.m., someone locked their keys in a vehicle on Main Street. There were no children or animals inside, the police said.

A vehicle was reportedly left partially on a Norfolk Avenue driveway at 8:52 a.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, someone was reported to be flying a drone in the area of Hidden Oaks Lane for two days, prompting a call to the police by another person inquiring about policies regulating the machines. The police received the call at 8:41 a.m. and logged the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal offense.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 4:57 p.m., the police were told a bucket dropped, apparently off a vehicle, and “spilled pipe fittings all over the road” in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.

Four vehicles were reportedly left on flower beds somewhere along Park Avenue at 3:33 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 6:51 a.m. received a complaint about a construction crew salting work at 6 a.m. on Three Kings Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:45 p.m., a vehicle left on the street on Evening Star Drive was reported to be leaking oil.