Park City police blotter: Snowy windshield prompts traffic stop





On Sunday, Dec. 26 at 11:58 a.m., the police reported pulling over a driver after observing the vehicle’s windshield covered with snow in the area of Park Avenue and Sullivan Road. The officer cleared the snow for the driver and warned the person.

On Saturday, Dec. 25 at 11:31 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

A party with music was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 10:25 p.m. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Wind blew trash cans into the road in the area of Park Avenue and 14th Street at 6:10 p.m. The trash cans created a traffic hazard and an officer removed them.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a parking lot on Snow Creek Drive at 3:06 p.m. The damage occurred within 15 minutes of the report, the police were told.

A party, described as “raging,” was reported at 12:23 a.m. on Empire Avenue. The person who contacted the police could hear the noise. according to department logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Dec. 24 at 3:32 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver after observing the vehicle drive around a bus and into a lane of oncoming traffic in the area of the intersection of Empire Avenue and 15th Street. The officer issued a verbal warning.

On Thursday, Dec. 23 at 10:36 a.m., the police received a complaint about a vehicle that was left on Creek Drive for three days. It blocked the route to a storm drain and ice was forming, the police were told.

A suspected drunken driver was reported on Deer Valley Drive at 1:09 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5:23 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11:24 p.m., a drunken driver was reported in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details. A similar case was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 8:22 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the incidents.

On Monday, Dec. 20 at 1:56 p.m., a construction crew reportedly placed a Dumpster in an incorrect location on Golden Way. The police logged the case as a citizen complaint rather than a criminal issue.