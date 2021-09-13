Park City police blotter: Someone dumps belongings in parking lot





The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about someone who “dumped their belongings” in a parking lot.

The report was logged on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:32 p.m., along Richardson Flat Road. It appeared someone moved out of a residence and left unspecified items at the location of the report, according to police logs.

The logs indicated there were a “couple of truck loads of garbage.”

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11:50 p.m., the police received a complaint about people “partying” in the area of the softball field at City Park. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer at 1:50 p.m. assisted a motorist in a parking lot in the area of Empire Pass, indicating the driver’s vehicle was overheating. The police said a loose hose was found and the officer provided a screwdriver to the driver, who “fixed the issue himself,” according to department logs.

A vehicle was left in a location along Sullivan Road, a small street bordering City Park, sometime before a 3:42 a.m. report. Parking is prohibited there between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. The police issued a ticket. Public police logs indicated the officer previously wrote a ticket for the vehicle for the same reason.

On Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:22 a.m., the police were informed of a “stream of water” flowing on Queen Esther Drive. The water was “bubbling up” under a driveway, the police were told. The police classified the case as a utility issue.

On Friday, Sept. 10 at 10:52 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone along Park Avenue indicating they could hear music from speakers that were outside. Nobody was there and the music started approximately five hours before the report, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A party, described as large and with a disc jockey, was reported on Daly Avenue at 10:07 p.m. The person who contacted the police attempted to talk to the people, “but that didn’t work,” the police were told. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9:59 p.m., the police were told of a party, described as loud, on Deer Valley Drive. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

The Police Department at 7:18 p.m. received a report of a vehicle that was seen with the engine idling on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the police said they did not see someone in the area of the vehicle. The person saw the vehicle while starting a jog and the engine continued to run when the person returned, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as a suspected violation of the City Hall rules against engine idling.

A school bus was reported to be inoperable somewhere along Kearns Boulevard at 2:59 p.m. The police wee told the bus blocked the westbound lanes.

The police at 12:12 p.m. received a report from someone indicating they witnessed a Honda Civic speeding on Lucky John Drive on some unspecified day before the call to the police. The person said the vehicle was seen eastbound on Kearns Boulevard on the day the police were contacted. The Civic was “racing” against another vehicle 45 minutes prior to the report, the police were told. The person did not obtain the license plate number.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7:17 p.m., a vehicle was seen on the sidewalk in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Woodbine Way. The police were told the vehicle “stopped working” and roadside assistance was called.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5:50 p.m., the police were told a car was left in a person’s driveway somewhere along Lowell Avenue. The car belonged to a neighbor and was moved, the police said.

A vehicle was reportedly vandalized in a parking lot along Park Avenue, with the report logged at 10:02 a.m. The police were told the vehicle is a rented Mercedes-Benz. Public police logs did not provide details about the vandalism.

On Monday, Sept. 6 at 11:06 a.m., the police received a report of a small plane flying above a house on Silver Cloud Drive that, according to the person who contacted the department, was “spraying something.” The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 3:03 a.m. were told of the alarm on a pickup truck at a Park Avenue hotel that repeatedly sounded. The person who contacted the police wanted the department to attempt to reach the owner of the truck.