Park City police blotter: Traffic stops made, including a 67 mph speeding case





The Park City Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 21, made a series of traffic stops for a variety of suspected offenses in the evening and nighttime.

Several of the cases involved drivers failing to use headlights, including a case at 9:49 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.

Another case, at 11:57 p.m. on S.R. 248, involved, according to the police, a vehicle traveling at 67 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph. The driver was warned.

Traffic issues have long been one of the chief complaints of people who live in Park City. Police officers regularly conduct traffic patrols when not responding to a case.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10:05 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at a little bit before 6 p.m. found two vehicles in Main Street drop-and-load zones without the proper permit. In one case, at 5:59 p.m., the officer requested the driver move the vehicle. In the other case, five minutes earlier, the officer wrote a ticket.

The Police Department at 9:03 a.m. indicated a driver hit a light pole along Iron Horse Drive, knocking it over and destroying landscaping. The damage occurred sometime earlier that morning, the police said. The police classified the case as a hit-and-run accident.

Someone indicated seeing smoke, reported to be “heavy,” in the area of Meadow Creek Drive at 8:01 a.m. There were no flames visible, the police were told. The police described the report as a smoke scare.

On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:21 p.m., the police received a complaint about people who were living in a recreation vehicle at the end of a street, apparently Euston Drive. The person who contacted the police wanted to learn if that sort of activity is legal. The police logged the case as a suspected parking problem.

The police at 1:26 a.m. were told of a dog that was apparently whining for longer than an hour somewhere along Kearns Boulevard. The animal belongs to a neighbor and the noise was an ongoing issue, the police were told. The person who contacted the department did not request an officer at that time but wanted to be contacted by Summit County Animal Control the next morning. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Oct. 22 at 12:09 p.m., the police were told of traffic cones and signs left in the road on Aerie Drive by a construction crew. The person who contacted the agency indicated it appeared the crew was finished working for the day and the cones and signs “need to be removed,” according to public police logs.

On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8:35 a.m., the police received a report of 100 gallons of water “going into” the road on Kearns Boulevard, apparently across the street from the Park City School District campus. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 at at 7:38 a.m., the police indicated a vehicle encountered unspecified issues on Park Avenue. The vehicle was out of the road and a tow truck was called.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11:58 a.m., a driver stopped at the police station on Park Avenue reporting unspecified issues with the vehicle. The person inquired about a nearby mechanic. The police told the driver of an auto shop in Park City.

The Police Department at 9:07 a.m. received a report of a transformer malfunction in the area of Main Street and Park Avenue. There were no sparks at the time of the report to the police. The power company was notified of the issue.

Several slide-off traffic accidents were reported on S.R. 224 at approximately 7:26 a.m.

On Monday, Oct. 18 at 6:27 p.m., a vehicle became stuck in snow in the area of Guardsman Pass. A little bit earlier, at 6:04 p.m., a driver on Twisted Branch Road repeatedly slid, the police were told.

Someone at 4:35 p.m. told the police they are “upset there is standing water” on S.R. 224 in the area of Snow Creek Drive. The person indicated the water “goes over” windshields, according to police logs. The police indicated the water created a traffic hazard.