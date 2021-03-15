Park City police blotter: Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic





On Sunday, March 14 at 10:19 p.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Norfolk Avenue about noisy people in a hot tub. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A driver hit a deer in the vicinity of the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard at 10:16 p.m. The vehicle was damaged, but public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the animal.

On Saturday, March 13 at at 9:26 p.m., a vehicle was left outside a residence on Empire Club Drive and someone was reported to be ringing the doorbell “repeatedly.” The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The police at 2:15 p.m. received a complaint that a driver did not stop at two red lights while headed inbound on Kearns Boulevard.

A person was reported to be sleeping in a vehicle on Sidewinder Drive at 3:49 a.m. The practice is prohibited in the location, the police were told.

The Police Department at 2:46 a.m. received a complaint about noisy people who were playing loud music on Comstock Drive. The police were told the people may have been intoxicated. The department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A vehicle was reported to have crashed in a ditch in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley at 12:51 a.m. The police said the case involved a slide-off accident.

On Friday, March 12 at 5:43 p.m., an inbound vehicle was reported to be traveling at a speed of at least 80 mph on Kearns Boulevard close to Cooke Drive.

On Thursday, March 11 at 5:21 p.m., a mailbox was reported to have been damaged on Silver Cloud Drive at 5:21 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

A truck reportedly jackknifed on Lowell Avenue at 5:19 p.m., blocking a traffic lane.

Someone found a wallet outside a Main Street store and contacted the police at 11:15 a.m.

A traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Solamere Drive at 8:02 a.m. The police were told one vehicle slid and hit a snowplow. Nobody was injured, but the accident triggered the airbags, the police said. Traffic on Solamere drive was blocked and the vehicle was not drivable, the police said.

The Police Department at 1:53 a.m. received a complaint about noise that occurred over the course of four consecutive nights on Deer Valley Drive. The people remained loud after the person who contacted the police and the person’s husband talked to them, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Wednesday, March 10 at 5:15 p.m., someone was reported to be taking photographs of the back of the Park Avenue police station and agency vehicles. The police said the circumstances were suspicious. Earlier, at 1:39 p.m., someone, apparently associated with a film production firm, contacted the police about filming the exterior of the building.

On Tuesday, March 9 at 12:40 a.m., a party, described as giant, was reported on Empire Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Monday, March 8 at 9:18 a.m., someone found a wallet, apparently at the Park Avenue police station, and turned it in to an officer.