Park City police blotter: Vehicle leaks ‘quite a bit’ of gasoline





The Park City Police Department last week was informed of a vehicle that was, according to the person who contacted the department, leaking “quite a bit” of gasoline.

The vehicle was apparently a Ford Mustang and had been left in front of a Main Street restaurant, according to public police logs. The police classified the report as a hazardous materials case.

The case was logged on Saturday, July 24, at 3:11 p.m.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, July 25 at 6:55 p.m., the police were informed of key that was “stuck” in the ignition of a vehicle somewhere along Park Avenue. An officer helped the person remove the key, the police said.

Four vehicles were reported to have been left at least partway onto a sidewalk on Deer Valley Drive at 2 p.m. The police said written warnings were issued on three of the vehicles. A little earlier, at 12:37 p.m., five vehicles were reportedly left “on top of the bike lane” and the sidewalk. The police determined there were two vehicles at the location, which were parked legally.

Water was seen exiting a manhole on Aspen Springs Drive at 6:39 a.m. The police said the case involved a utility issue and a waterworks crew was notified.

On Saturday, July 24 at 11:45 a.m., a young bobcat was reportedly seen close to a tree in a Park Avenue parking lot. The animal climbed into the tree, the police said.

On Friday, July 23 at 8:55 p.m., someone at a Park Avenue business turned in a wallet to a police officer. It was not clear from public police logs whether they found the wallet at the location or elsewhere.

A truck was reportedly left in a location where it blocked the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town. Someone moved the vehicle, the police said.

The police at 8:42 a.m. received a complaint about a construction crew starting work at 6 a.m. on Evening Star Drive. The police were also told the workers were driving unspecified equipment at 4 a.m.

On Thursday, July 22 at 10:36 p.m., the police were told of loud neighbors on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was classified as suspected disturbing the peace.

The police at 8:53 p.m. received a complaint about “blown over barrels” on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the agency apparently referred to construction barrels and said there were issues on a stretch of the road as it approached the Bonanza Drive intersection. The police said the barrels created a traffic hazard.

Two trees reportedly collapsed onto a car and in a location across a road on Snows Lane sometime before the 8:22 p.m. report to the police. Street workers were expected to be contacted.

The Police Department 7:31 p.m. was told a van was left in a location where it blocked an entrance to a parking lot outside the Marsac Building. There was no one in the van at first, but it was later moved, the police said.

Water was reportedly seen “flowing out of the ground” on a trail in the area of the Park City School District campus on Kearns Boulevard at 6:25 a.m. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

Five or six people were reported to be lighting fireworks along S.R. 224 across the state highway from the McPolin Farm at 12:16 a.m.

On Wednesday, July 21 at 8:49 p.m., the police received a complaint about a vehicle in a parking spot rented by someone else. The spot was somewhere along Main Street. The police logged the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal offense.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Park Avenue at 7:11 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 9:35 a.m. received a complaint that a truck, reported to be used for construction, was left in a location on Aerie Drive where it blocked the entire road.

On Tuesday, July 20 at 6:07 p.m., the police were told of debris from a car in the road at the Old Town roundabout. The debris appeared to the person to be a bumper, according to police logs. The debris created a traffic hazard, the police said.

The Police Department at 11:56 a.m. was told of an animal, described as being the size of a curled-up fox or beaver, on Royal Street. The person who contacted the police was not sure if the animal was alive.

On Monday, July 19 at 7:57 p.m., a deer and two young deer were seen in the area of the carcass of another young deer near a trailhead on Meadows Drive. The animals were off the road.

The police at 11:31 a.m. received a report of someone finding a plastic bag close to a trash can on Park Avenue “containing some kind of white brick.” The person who contacted the police said the material might have been dry ice. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.