Park City police blotter: vehicle window shattered with BB gun or rock





The Park City Police Department last week received a report from a driver on Lucky John Drive close to the Park City High School stadium that a window on the vehicle was shattered.

The report was logged at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

The police were told someone either targeted the vehicle with a BB gun or a rock.

The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, June 13 at 9:15 p.m., the police received a complaint about a party, described as loud, on Deer Valley Drive. The police were told someone may have been using fireworks as well, according to department logs.

The police at 5:55 p.m. received a complaint from someone on Payday Drive regarding vehicles that were left on both sides of the road. The police were told there was an event occurring at Rotary Park at the time.

Someone on Main Street at 2:11 p.m. said their vehicle was stuck as a result of cars “blocking the exit.” Public police logs did not provide details about the location of the vehicle on Main Street or the circumstances of the situation that left the vehicle unable to leave. The police logged the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal offense.

A person was suspected to be intoxicated on Main Street at 11:49 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

The Police Department sometime during the agency’s day shift on June 13 reported a collision between a driver and bicyclist on Park Avenue. The police in an online posting said a “vehicle making a right turn into a business” from Park Avenue “hit a cyclist who was attempting to pass the vehicle on the right shoulder.” The rider sustained unspecified minor injuries, the police said.

On Saturday, June 12 at 8:32 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver after watching the person make a prohibited left turn in the area of Daly Avenue.

A police officer at 8:06 p.m. helped a bicyclist whose bicycle suffered a flat tire at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street. The police said the officer used an air pump carried on department bicycles “to get him back on the road.”

A smartphone was reported stolen at 1:58 p.m. The device disappeared the night before, the police were told. The case was reported on Main Street and was logged as a suspected theft.

Someone at 12:27 p.m. reported finding a notebook on Main Street that contained legal papers. Public police logs did not provide details about the papers.

A suspected drunken driving case was reported on Swede Alley at 1:25 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Friday, June 11 at 10:25 p.m., someone contacted the police about a band, reported to be loud, that was playing on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The person who filed the report was across a street from the location. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Someone at 9:54 p.m. contacted the Police Department inquiring about laws regarding carrying weapons while hiking. The case was logged on Royal Street. Public police logs did not provide details about the sort of weapon the person inquired about.

The Police Department at 6:03 p.m. received a complaint about “unauthorized people” using a pool on Empire Avenue. It was an ongoing issue, the police were told. A homeowners association filed the report, according to public police logs. The Police Department categorized the case as suspected trespassing.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive at 1:15 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, June 10 at 4:57 p.m., the police received information about reports of a natural gas smell near a pool on Little Kate Road.

A truck that was pulling a trailer was reported to be “dragging chains” on Bonanza Drive at 12:12 p.m.

Graffiti was reported in a tunnel in the area of Park City High School at 10:04 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the graffiti contents. The case was logged as suspected criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, June 9 at 6:28 p.m., someone reported they lost a wallet after leaving it atop a car when they drove away. The case was reported on Segura Court.

Someone at 10:33 a.m. went to the Park Avenue police station to dispose of what appeared, according to a Police Department description, to be fireworks. There were party poppers and something listed as a “rocket engine,” according to department logs.

On Tuesday, June 8 at 9:10 p.m., the police were told someone left a vehicle in neutral, allowing it to roll on Main Street. The vehicle was blocking traffic in the area of a parking garage, the police were told.

The police at 11:38 a.m. received a report of a check, suspected to be counterfeit, that was cashed on someone’s bank account. The agency received the case at the Park Avenue police station. The police logged the case as suspected fraud. Public police logs did not provide details, such as the amount of the check.

On Monday, June 7 at 8:31 p.m., the police and waterworks staffers received reports of a water leak on Park Avenue. Two homes were “being flooded,” the police said.

The police at 8 p.m. received a report that a van had been left all day in the area of Meadows Drive and Aspen Springs Drive. The person who contacted the police told the authorities someone may be camping and sleeping in the van.