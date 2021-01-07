Park City police blotter: Waterworks issues reported





The Park City Police Department over the course of several hours on Saturday, Jan. 2 received at least two reports of waterworks issues and another case at a private residence.

The first report was logged at 4:08 a.m. on Stonebridge Circle, where someone indicated a floor of a rental unit was flooded. The police were told there was a leak, a pipe had burst and the person could not get into a garage.

Later, at 6:41 a.m., a water main break was reported on Pinnacle Drive followed by another break of a water main at 7:06 a.m. on the same street.

Stonebridge Circle and Pinnacle Drive are across Deer Valley Drive from one another.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3:38 p.m., the police received a complaint that skis were stolen from a Lowell Avenue garage.

The police at 11:06 a.m. logged a suspected disturbing the peace case at a Main Street nightclub. Public police logs did not provide details.

A vehicle lost a tire at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive at 8:59 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the circumstances that led to the issue. The police classified the case as a motorist assist rather than a criminal matter.

An elk herd was seen on S.R. 224 at 3:50 a.m. The police said the animals created a traffic hazard.

A police officer pulled over a drive after observing the vehicle without lights at 1:58 a.m. at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. Earlier that morning, at 1:08 a.m., the police reported the taillights on another vehicle were not functioning in the vicinity of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive. The officer followed the driver to their residence, approximately 1 mile from the location of the traffic stop.

Four men were reported to be fighting on Main Street at 12:26 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the confrontation.

On Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11:43 p.m., a party was reported on Woodside Avenue. The music was loud, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A police officer stopped a driver at 6:59 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way after observing the vehicle without the headlights illuminated.

Two groups of deer were seen in the road on Kearns Boulevard close to the Park City Cemetery at 1:50 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the number of animals seen. The police said the deer created a traffic hazard.

On Friday, Jan. 1 at 11:12 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on Iron Horse Drive after observing at least one headlight violation. The person was warned for the violation and received a ticket for a driver license violation, according to department logs.

A vehicle was seen unattended in a Main Street drop-and-load zone at 6:23 p.m. The person returned and the vehicle was moved.

The police were told water appeared to be surfacing from a driveway on Chambers Avenue at 7:43 a.m. The police said the case involved a utility issue.

A suspected drunken driver was reported at 3:03 a.m. on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details.

On Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:33 p.m., a man refused to leave after a bartender on Park Avenue made the request. There was a verbal dispute, the police were told. The man left before the police were called. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

The police at 10:24 p.m. received a complaint about fireworks, described as “very illegal ones,” on Woodside Avenue. The fireworks were “shaking his windows,” the police were told.

A carbon monoxide detector sounded in a Silver King Drive building at 8:04 p.m. A property manager filed the report. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:15 a.m. received a complaint about neighbors “throwing snow” onto another property and onto someone’s car on Woodside Avenue. The police were told it was an ongoing issue.

Two deer carcasses were seen in an inbound lane of S.R. 224 at 4:56 a.m. The police moved the carcasses out of the way of traffic, but they needed to be removed at that time.

A man entered a delivery car at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street at 2:32 a.m. “and was messing around in there,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated the man could have been intoxicated. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 10:34 a.m., a truck was reported to be in a parking lot on Snow Creek Drive with the engine idling. The police logged the case as a suspected violation of City Hall’s rules against idling.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 8:09 p.m., a vehicle break-in was reported in the China Bridge garage. The minivan was a rental and a window was smashed, the police said. A personal bag was taken, according to the police. The damage occurred sometime in the three hours before the police report.

Two vehicles, both described as Audis, were reported to be “drag racing” toward. Park City on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm at 12:18 p.m.

On Monday, Dec. 28 at 6:35 p.m., drivers were headed against traffic in the vicinity of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The person who contacted the police was worried about the potential of a “big accident,” according to department logs.

A snowboard was reportedly stolen on Lowell Avenue at 4:32 p.m.