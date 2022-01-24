Park City police blotter: Young moose seen ‘wandering into traffic’ at busy location





The Park City Police Department recently received a series of reports of animal sightings, including moose in populated areas of the community.

The police regularly receive reports of wildlife and the recent cases were similar to many others. Officers who respond to wildlife reports typically attempt to ensure the animals are not posing a danger to people or drivers. In at least two of the recent cases, though, it appears the animals were in or close to roads.

The cases included:

• on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6:15 p.m., a calf moose was seen in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Payday Drive. The animal repeatedly was seen “wandering into traffic,” the police were told.

• on Jan. 22 at 4:36 p.m., a moose, described as a “baby,” was seen behind a hotel on Park Avenue. The case was reported in the vicinity of the one at 6:15 p.m., but it was not clear from public police logs whether the same animal was seen in both reports.

• an elk herd was seen on Jan. 22 attempting to cross S.R. 224 at 7:42 a.m.

• on Friday, Jan. 21 at 3:57 p.m., a moose was seen in the area of Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The animal was reported to be “standing by a tree.”

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Jan. 23 at 4:44 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Short Line Road. Public police logs did not provide details.

The police at 11:31 a.m. received a report of unspecified damage to a parked vehicle on Main Street. The department classified the case as suspected criminal mischief, but public police logs did not provide details.

Someone at 10:52 a.m. contacted the police about drivers leaving vehicles in a lot in the area of Lowell Avenue and Empire Avenue. The police were told the people “are not supposed to be parking there in the winter” and the vehicles were “spilling out onto the road.”

The police at 8:40 a.m. received a report of the scent of marijuana on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the department said the scent entered his residence and emanated from a neighbor’s place. The person told the police it had possible occurred for four consecutive days, according to department logs. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

The police at 1:46 a.m. received a complaint about noise from a hotel on Lowell Avenue. Department logs said a security company reported the case. The police classified the report as suspected disturbing the peace.

A party, described as loud, was reported on Sidewinder Drive at 1:09 a.m. There was music, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A taxi driver on Thistle Street at 1:09 a.m. contacted the Police Department with a complaint that passengers declined to pay. Public police logs did not provide details, including the amount in question. The police described the case as a citizen assist rather than a suspected criminal matter.

On Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:59 p.m., a snowboard was reportedly taken from a garden area on Park Avenue. The police classified the case as a suspected theft.

A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue at 2:29 p.m. The damage occurred sometime between the night before and the time of the report, the police were told.

Two people, described as homeless, were reported to be sleeping in a Round Valley garage at 10:15 a.m.

On Friday, Jan. 21 at 3:42 p.m., the police were informed of “people pretending to be snow plow people” somewhere along Park Avenue. They were “chasing people down the street,” the police were told. The department described the circumstances as suspicious.

On Thursday, Jan. 20 at 11:34 p.m., two people reportedly attempted to punch someone on Main Street. The police described the circumstances as suspicious.

A bathtub was seen in the road in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 13th Street at 1:51 a.m. The police said the bathtub created a traffic hazard.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 4:21 p.m., someone reported a driver on Bonanza Drive “almost ran her off the road.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 12:41 p.m., the police were told a concrete truck from a contractor on Daly Avenue blocked the road. It was a continuing issue, the police were told.