Park City Police Department relaunches Citizens Academy, the first of the defund era

The Park City Police Department this year will relaunch the Citizens Academy, which introduces the public to the role of the agency and the everyday work of a police officer in the community. The department suspended the program for two years amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of the Park City Police Department

A Park City police officer on one day may need to make a split-second decision about whether to use force against a suspect.

And on another day, an officer could be investigating a crime scene or conducting traffic patrols in the neighborhoods.

The Park City Police Department is preparing to relaunch the Citizens Academy, a program that introduces the public to the role of the agency and the everyday work of a police officer in the community. The department suspended the program for two years amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and is currently recruiting the next class of the academy.

“We want people to understand what it takes to be in law enforcement,” said Terry Knechtel, a police officer who is one of the program’s organizers.

The weekly sessions cover topics like the operations of police dispatch, traffic laws and stops, graffiti and the related topic of gangs, the court system, the corrections system and the SWAT team. A tour of the Summit County Jail is also scheduled as part of the program.

Organizers will tap session instructors from the Police Department and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office as well as other agencies like the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations.

The Police Department sees the program as an opportunity to explain the thinking behind the actions of the agency. A program like the Citizens Academy is also seen as an important outreach step by the department and something that increases the transparency of the agency.

The upcoming Citizens Academy will be the first since the defund the police movement gained traction nationally and amid calls for additional police training. Knechtel said the Citizens Academy course will not be altered to reflect the defund the police movement, but he would address questions about the topic if they are raised. Knechtel described that the defund the police movement did not mobilize against the Park City agency.

“Thank you for what you guys do. We appreciate it,” he said as he summarized the messages from the Park City community amid the defund the police movement.

The program begins May 4 and runs on Wednesdays through July 6 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with some of the sessions ending later. One session of up to eight hours is planned on a Saturday to cover use of force and visit a shooting range.

Someone must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 and a resident of Park City or surrounding Summit County to be eligible. Citizens Academy class members cannot have a criminal record other than minor traffic offenses and they must authorize a background check.

More information and applications are available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/departments/police/citizen-police-academy . Applications are also available at the Park Avenue police station.

Completed applications may be submitted at the police station or mailed to:

Park City Police Department

Attn: Officer Knechtel

P.O. Box 1480

Park City, UT

84060

More information is also available by contacting Knechtel at 615-3600 or at tknechtel@parkcity.org .