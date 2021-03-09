Park City police enforce turns on Old Town street, one driver blames GPS for sending him there

The Park City Police Department recently stopped a series of drivers in the area of Hillside Avenue, a tiny street in the southern reaches of Old Town. The police say violations included making prohibited turns. There have been complaints for years about the transportation industry using Hillside Avenue to access and leave Main Street.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week conducted traffic patrols in the southern reaches of Old Town, in the vicinity of a street that has for years drawn traffic concerns.

On Sunday, March 7 between 10:15 p.m. and 11:34 p.m., the police stopped four drivers in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue after observing moving violations, including turning left in a prohibited location. Earlier that day, at 7:27 p.m., several similar violations were logged in the same area.

The day before, meanwhile, the police also conducted traffic enforcement in the area of Hillside Avenue. The police said six cars were pulled over in the period before 9:51 p.m. on counts of making prohibited left turns or stop sign violations.

In another case, reported at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, a police officer pulled over a driver on Main Street after, according to the police, the vehicle made a prohibited turn onto Hillside Avenue from Marsac Avenue. The driver was using a GPS at the time that apparently advised the driver to make the turn, the police were told.

The police on Thursday, March 4, also pulled over drivers in the area of Hillside Avenue. In one of the cases that day, at 1:15 p.m., a northbound Marsac Avenue driver turned left to Hillside Avenue, the police said. The driver told the police “she knows about the stop sign and usually does not turn left,” according to agency logs.

Hillside Avenue connects Marsac Avenue and upper Main Street and is often used by drivers headed to or from Main Street in an attempt to avoid backups elsewhere in Old Town. People who live on Hillside Avenue and nearby streets have long complained about the amount of traffic.

There have been long-running complaints about the transportation industry using Hillside Avenue to access and leave Main Street. City Hall has taken a variety of steps in an effort to curb the traffic on the road with mixed results.