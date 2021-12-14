Park City police field call from person upset with booster-shot availability
The Park City Police Department last week received a call involving what appeared to be a complaint about coronavirus vaccines.
The police logged the call at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on King Road. The police said someone called dispatchers “upset there was nowhere for 80,000 people in Park City to get the booster shot.”
The police indicated the person was told they could contact the Summit County Health Department to address the subject. The person, though, “continued to demand a solution,” the logs said.
The police classified the case as a citizen assist.
The Police Department throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic has received occasional reports involving topics related to the sickness or public health restrictions, such as mask rules. The Dec. 9 call regarding booster shots, though, was unusual.
The Summit County government and the state are responsible for public health matters rather than City Hall.
