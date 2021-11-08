Park City police field complaint about drag racing on S.R. 224

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving fast-moving vehicles that, according to the people who contacted the agency, may have been racing.

The police regularly receive complaints about speeding incidents across much of Park City, but reports involving drivers that could be racing are rare.

In one of the cases, the person who contacted the police lost sight of the vehicles. That case, reported on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8:39 p.m. in an unspecified location, involved two vehicles that “flew” by another driver, according to public police logs. The case was reported at the Park Avenue police station, but it was not clear from public police logs whether that was the location of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles is a white Volkswagen while the other is a blue BMW. The vehicles were seen three minutes before the report to the police.

On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:52 p.m., meanwhile, two vehicles, described as “little silver cars,” were seen drag racing on S.R. 224. One of the vehicles was apparently a Mercedes-Benz, according to public police logs.

Speeding drivers and other sorts of traffic offenses have long been some of the top worries of Park City residents. The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols in locations across the community.

Some of the other recent traffic-related cases reported by the Police Department include:

• on Friday, Nov. 5 at 9:17 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Nov. 5 at 6:24 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, warning the person for not turning on the headlights and issuing a citation for a suspected driver license violation.

• on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 3:22 p.m., the police were told a vehicle, described as a “blue truck big and electric,” did not stop at a red light, apparently at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, outside the Park City School District campus. The vehicle nearly caused an accident, the police were told.