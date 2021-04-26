Park City police field complaints about construction issues like parking, lack of flaggers

The Park City Police Department last week and early in this week received a series of complaints involving construction crews or construction sites, cases that included parking issues and heavy equipment reported on someone’s property.

The police over the years have regularly received complaints about construction issues. The recent cases appeared to be similar to many of those traditionally reported, but they are noteworthy nonetheless toward the beginning of the construction season in Park City.

Some of the recent cases reported to the police included:

• on Sunday, April 25 at 12:03 p.m., a construction gate reportedly blocked the 500 block of Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the problem. The police said the gate created a traffic hazard.

• on Saturday, April 24 at 10:33 a.m., the Police Department received a report from someone about Empire Avenue, where it appears from public police logs that, possibly, a construction crew blocked the road. The police were told the street was “closed down completely” with no flaggers and “probably no permit.” The police were told fire engines would not be able to navigate through the scene. The agency described the case as an issue for City Hall code enforcers.

• on Friday, April 23 at 8:28 p.m, the police were told heavy equipment from a construction crew on a neighboring property was brought onto the property of the person who contacted the agency. The case was logged somewhere along Park Avenue. The police described the case as civil in nature rather than criminal.

• on Thursday, April 22 at 11:21 a.m., a construction crew reportedly left vehicles on a sidewalk on Lowell Avenue. They were also on the opposite side of the road from where they should have been parked, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said they had filed a similar report previously, according to public police logs.

• on Monday, April 19 at 9:35 a.m., the police received a complaint about construction trucks on Lowell Avenue that were left on the sidewalks and against traffic. There were “so many violations,” the police were told, according to department logs.