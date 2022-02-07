Park City police field complaints about loud music late at night

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parties and noise, evidence of a busy stretch in the tourism industry in early February.

The cases did not appear to be serious and resembled those that are reported at times when Park City is crowded.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11:34 p.m., the police were told of a party in the area of City Park, close to the tennis courts. The people were “blasting music,” the police were told. The person who contacted the police said the time was “late for loud music,” but the person did “not want to make a big deal,” according to public police logs.

• on Feb. 5 at 10:47 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The police said the people would lower the volume on a movie.

• on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m., someone on Woodside Avenue reported hearing music that was using a sound system for four hours. The music was apparently emanating from the area of Main Street and the person wanted to “know what kind of event is being held and why they were not notified,” public police logs indicated.

• on Feb. 5 at 2:11 a.m., the police were told people were “blasting music since” 12:30 a.m. in a Lowell Avenue lodging property. The person who contacted the police wanted an “officer to tell them to turn it off,” according to department logs.

• on Feb. 5 at 12:24 a.m., the police were told of a party on Lowell Avenue that started at 6 p.m. and was, according to public police logs, “still going strong” at the time of the call to the police. The people were in a hot tub, went inside and continued to be loud, the police were told.