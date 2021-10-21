Park City police field report of a moose kicking a dog

The Park City Police Department in the middle of October received a report of a confrontation between a moose and a dog in a neighborhood, a rare case inside the city that involved actual contact between wildlife and a pet.

The incident was reported on Oct. 16 at a little bit before 5 p.m. on Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The police reports provided limited details. The initial report described that a moose “attacked” the dog.

The police later said the moose was in a backyard when it kicked the pet. The police said the dog was not injured. The people at the residence “preferred to leave the moose where it was,” the police said. The Police Department was not required to take action.

Holiday Loop Ranch Road is a major street in Park Meadows, running from the intersection with S.R. 224 into the interior of the heavily populated neighborhood.

Wildlife like moose, elk and deer populate the Park City area, and the police regularly receive reports of sightings. The cases only occasionally involve animals in backyards like the recent report. It is highly unusual for the police to be told of a confrontation similar to the one reported on Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

The Police Department since the middle of October has received numerous reports of wildlife sightings, including cases of animals seen close to roads. A herd of elk in the area of the McPolin Farm off S.R. 224 attracted significant attention recently.