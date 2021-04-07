Park City police informed of a dog attack on a deer that drew blood

A dog attacked a deer in Park City in early April, the Park City Police Department said, apparently in an area popular with recreation lovers on the edge of Park Meadows.

The case is a rare report to the law enforcement agency involving an actual attack on wildlife. The police sometimes receive complaints about dogs chasing animals but not actually catching one.

The department received the report on April 4 at 1:23 p.m. The case was logged on a trail in Round Valley. The police were told the location of the trail is in the vicinity of Sunny Knoll Court, a small street that is located several blocks from Round Valley. The case was reported “behind” the street, the police said.

The person with the dog filed the report. The police said the pet “got away from her even though it was on a leash.” The dog “chased down and bit a small deer,” the police were told. The bite drew blood, according to public police logs. The logs did not provide details about the injuries to the deer.

The police said an officer who responded to the scene did not find the deer.

The Police Department forwarded information about the case to state wildlife officers.

City Hall owns vast open space in Round Valley, drawing recreation lovers all year. People cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter and hike and mountain bike in the summer. The land also provides habitat for a range of animals, and there are regular wildlife sightings in Round Valley.

The case on April 4 was one in a series of reports the Police Department fielded over a seven-day period involving wildlife. There was also a case involving a mountain lion sighting in Park Meadows, a report of a series of bobcat sightings in Aspen Springs and a moose sighting in Old Town.