Park City police informed of a mountain lion chasing deer through a backyard

The Park City Police Department in late February received reports of mountain lion and bobcat sightings, just days after earlier reports of the two predators in the city.

The police on Feb. 24 at 8:50 a.m. were informed of a mountain lion on Mountain Ridge Court, a small road off Meadows Drive and the location of a trailhead for people accessing Quarry Mountain.

The person who contacted the police indicated the mountain lion moved through the backyard and was “chasing deer.” The person indicated the animal was headed in the direction of a “ski mountain,” but it was not clear whether the direction was toward Park City Mountain Resort. The PCMR slopes are well west of the location. There are cross-country skiing trails closer to the spot of the sighting.

At 2:23 p.m. that day, meanwhile, a bobcat was reported in a backyard on Morning Star Court, which is a small street close to the Park City Golf Club and the open space of Iron Mountain. The animal was last seen headed in the direction of Rotary Park, the police were told.

Mountain lions and bobcats are two of the Park City area’s predators and present a public safety issue since both are a danger to people and pets.

Sightings of the two species are rare, but the cases on Feb. 24 followed shortly after previous reports. In the earlier reports, mountain lions were seen in the vicinity of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Payday Drive and on Lucky John Drive close to the Park Meadows Country Club golf course. The earlier report of a bobcat was logged in the American Flag subdivision.