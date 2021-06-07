Park City police informed of a mountain lion in area of a trailhead

The Park City Police Department in early June received a report of a mountain lion sighting in the area of the Cove trailhead, which is on the edge of Park Meadows. There are large tracts of open space close to the location that are popular with hikers and bicyclists.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The police received the report at 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, on Meadows Drive, a street that runs along the edge of the heavily populated neighborhood. The police were told the animal was seen in the vicinity of the Cove trailhead. There are large tracts of open space close to the location that are popular with hikers and bicyclists.

The person who contacted the police said the mountain lion was seen 30 minutes prior to the report and that the animal was no longer at the location. The person wanted people to be informed of the sighting.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of mountain lion sightings. The reports are especially notable since mountain lions pose a danger to people and pets. Mountain lions typically follow prey into the upper elevations in the summer as the snow melts.

The police last week also received reports about other wildlife issues. They included:

• on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:03 p.m., the police received a complaint of a driver hitting a deer on S.R. 224, in an outbound lane of the state highway. The deer was not in the road at the time of the report, but it was not clear from public police logs whether the animal was killed as a result of the injuries.

• on Friday, June 4 at 11:10 a.m., an animal carcass was reportedly seen in the area of Snow Creek Drive. The carcass was gone by the time the police arrived. It was not clear from public police logs what sort of animal had died.

• on Thursday, June 3 at 6:40 a.m., ducklings were reported to be crossing the road in the area of Little Kate Road and Racquet Club Drive. Some of them were remaining in the road, the police were told.