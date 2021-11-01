Park City police informed of a young moose at City Park that ‘seems sad’

The Park City Police Department last week was told of a moose that appeared to be showing an emotion, an unusual sort of wildlife report to the agency.

The police received the report at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A young moose was seen at City Park, close to the volleyball court, without a mother moose nearby, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated they called wildlife officials, who were, according to the person, “not concerned,” the police said.

The person indicated to the police, though, the moose “seems sad,” according to public police logs.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of animal sightings, including moose, but it is rare for someone to tell the authorities emotions might be on display. Police officers who respond to wildlife reports typically ensure the animal is not posing a danger to drivers or others.

The police in the last week of October received another series of reports of animal sightings or collisions between drivers and wildlife, continuing a stretch of cases. Other reports last week included:

• on Friday, Oct. 29 at 3:37 p.m., a moose was seen in a parking lot outside the Park City Ice Arena at Quinn’s Junction. The police were told people were driving in the lot taking pictures of the animal.

• on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11:09 a.m., the police were told of a moose outside Miners Hospital. The person who contacted the agency wanted an officer to assist the animal cross a road. The animal at the time of the call was bedded down, the police were told.

• on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 3:51 p.m., a deer was seen on the roadside in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive. The animals legs were injured, the police were told.

• on Oct. 26 at 7:04 p.m., an accident involving a driver and a deer was reported on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town. The animal was in a travel lane afterward and, the police indicated, needed to be destroyed.

The Police Department at 8:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, meanwhile, received a complaint about hunters off Marsac Avenue in the area of Empire Pass. The person who contacted the police indicated “someone is going to get shot and someone should be monitoring it,” according to public police logs. The person also told the agency hunting is “becoming a real problem,” the logs showed.