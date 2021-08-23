Park City police informed of metal plate, heavy machinery left on roads

The Park City Police Department last week received several complaints about construction crews, including a case reportedly involving heavy machinery.

The police occasionally receive calls regarding construction issues, such as work hours and parking problems. The cases last week generally were consistent with the typical reports involving construction.

The cases included:

• on Friday, Aug. 20 at 5:39 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a construction crew or a utility crew that had been working on Deer Valley Drive leaving a metal plate on the street. The sound when cars drove over the plate was “so loud … no one will be able to sleep ever,” the police were told, according to the department logs.

• on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9:16 a.m., a dump truck with a load of boulders was reported to be blocking the travel lanes on Aerie Drive. The driver was attempting “to figure out how to unload,” the police were told. The police told the driver to move.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8:50 p.m., a piece of heavy machinery, described as a miniature excavator, was reportedly left on the road on American Saddler Drive. There were not cones around and the person who contacted the police was worried a driver would hit the machine.

On Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3:32 p.m., meanwhile, someone reported what was described as a “big hole in the ground with live wires in it.” The case was reported in the area of Ledger Way and Richardson Flat Road. The police classified the case as a citizen assist rather than a criminal matter. It was not clear from public police logs whether the case involved a construction location.