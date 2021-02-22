Park City police informed of mountain lion sightings, bobcat also seen

A bobcat was seen in the American Flag subdivision last week. There were also recent mountain lion reports in Park City.

Courtesy of Charles Giambusso

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of mountain lion sightings, both in heavily populated areas.

The police at 11:51 a.m. on Feb. 20 were told of a mountain lion on a hillside in the vicinity of Thaynes Canyon Drive and Payday Drive, a location close to the Park City Golf Club and Rotary Park.

Two days earlier, at 9:13 a.m., a mountain lion was reported on Lucky John Drive close to the Park Meadows Country Club golf course. The animal was crossing a road toward the golf course, the police were told. The mountain lion was seen 30 minutes prior to the call to the police.

The police only occasionally receive reports about the predators. Mountain lions sometimes are seen in Park City neighborhoods or in open spaces at lower elevations following significant snow. Prey animals like deer move to lower elevations when the snow is heavy at upper elevations to forage for food. The mountain lions follow the prey animals.

Mountain lion sightings are notable since the animals pose a risk to people and pets.

A bobcat, meanwhile, was seen in the American Flag subdivision last week. Bobcats are another predator that inhabit the Park City area and pose a public safety risk.