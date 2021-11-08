Park City police informed of ‘very happy’ moose after report of one that appeared sad

Two moose appeared to be pleased they were in Old Town in early November.

The Park City Police Department received a report of the animals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 12:45 p.m. A cow moose and a calf were seen in the area of the Shoe Tree, which is located along a trail that borders Poison Creek close to Main Street.

The person who contacted the department told the police the animals appeared to be “very happy,” according to agency logs. The person was worried, though, about people who might be on the trail.

Public police logs did not provide details about what led the person to conclude the animals were happy.

The Shoe Tree is a landmark just off Main Street and next to Poison Creek. People for decades have put shoes in the branches of several trees that are collectively referred to as the Shoe Tree.

The Nov. 4 report of the animals that appeared to be happy followed shortly after the Police Department was told of a young moose that “seems sad.” That case was reported during the afternoon of Oct. 26 close to the volleyball court at City Park. The police in the earlier case were told there was no mother moose nearby. Wildlife officials were not concerned about the Oct. 26 case, the person who contacted the police told the agency.

City Park is located close to the Shoe Tree, but it is not known if the same animals were involved in the two reports.

The Police Department regularly receives animal reports, including moose sightings, but it is unusual for someone to describe an emotion like the two recent cases.

The police received at least two other recent wildlife reports.

On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:41 p.m., a moose, described as large, was seen on the trail that borders Poison Creek. The person who contacted the police was concerned the animal would move to a nearby road. The route of the trail runs close to busy Deer Valley Drive.

On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11:22 p.m., meanwhile, an officer on patrol in Park Meadows observed a herd of elk on the Park Meadows Country Club golf course. The animals were close to the clubhouse, the police said. The herd did not cause issues, according to the police.

Wildlife like moose, elk and deer populate the Park City area. The police typically respond to the scene of sightings to ensure the safety of the animals, drivers and onlookers.