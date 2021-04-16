Park City police intervene as anti-vaccination group demonstrates outside high school

The Park City Police Department on Friday morning sent officers to Park City High School, where several adults wanted to distribute literature in opposition to coronavirus vaccinations, the police said.

The police said the agency received a complaint at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Police Department said the group could continue the activity on the sidewalk outside the high school but not on school property. There were five or six adults.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said one of the adults initially declined to comply with the request to leave school property. The police issued a citation on a count of trespassing to that person, he said. Information about the person was not immediately available.

Kirk said the people were at the scene for approximately one hour. They were not yelling or disruptive, he said.