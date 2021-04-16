Park City police intervene as anti-vaccination group demonstrates outside high school
The Park City Police Department on Friday morning sent officers to Park City High School, where several adults wanted to distribute literature in opposition to coronavirus vaccinations, the police said.
The police said the agency received a complaint at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Police Department said the group could continue the activity on the sidewalk outside the high school but not on school property. There were five or six adults.
Phil Kirk, a police captain, said one of the adults initially declined to comply with the request to leave school property. The police issued a citation on a count of trespassing to that person, he said. Information about the person was not immediately available.
Kirk said the people were at the scene for approximately one hour. They were not yelling or disruptive, he said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City Afghanistan war veteran, a suicide attack survivor, hopes Biden withdrawal is ‘for the right reasons’
Adam Kelley in 2010 was deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard and was on a mission to clear explosives from a route used by the U.S. military in the Khost province of…