Park City police investigate deer carcass found with puncture wound

A deer carcass was found with a puncture wound in Park City in the middle of November, prompting an investigation into what killed the animal even as the Park City Police Department says there is no evidence of poaching in the case.

The police received the report at a little bit before 8 a.m. on Nov. 16 at one of the intersections of Meadows Drive and American Saddler Drive, in Park Meadows. The initial information involved a deer that was shot. The municipal Streets Department reported the discovery to the police.

Jay Randall, a Park City Police Department lieutenant, said the agency by Monday morning was unable to confirm whether the deer suffered a bullet wound. He said a bullet, an arrow or an unspecified form of projectile like a pellet could have caused the puncture wound. Randall said the police did not find blood around the carcass, meaning it is difficult to determine the location where the deer was wounded.

He also said the police were not immediately able to determine whether the injury was sustained inside the Park City limits. The animal could have been injured outside of Park City in a location where hunting is permitted, he said.

Hunting is prohibited on City Hall-controlled open space and other laws bar discharging a firearm inside Park City. Randall said the investigation into the deer carcass did not turn up evidence of poaching.

Randall said the police did not receive a report of gunshots in the vicinity of the discovery of the carcass in the 24 hours prior to the contact by the Streets Department.

Meadows Drive and American Saddler Drive are densely developed streets that are located close to large tracts of open space in Round Valley. The land in Round Valley provides habitat for a range of animals, including deer. Wildlife sightings are common there.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of hunters in Round Valley.

The agency received several other recent reports involving animals. On Monday, Nov. 22 at 12:24 a.m., a deer was seen in a travel lane in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the animal was alive or whether the report involved a carcass.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7:04 a.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224, the police said. The deer “went through the windshield,” according to public police logs. The logs did not provide details about any injuries to people in the vehicle.

Another case initially reported as involving an animal, meanwhile, was erroneous, the police determined. In that case, reported at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, someone described a moose carcass in an eastbound lane of U.S. 40. The object was discovered to be a black tarp with unspecified debris, the police said.