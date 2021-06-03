Park City police make arrest after car chase, use so-called PIT maneuver to end pursuit

The Park City Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday night after a car pursuit that started in the Snyderville Basin and moved into the city before an officer ended the chase by purposely colliding with the suspect’s vehicle.

The police said a vehicle that had been reported stolen in South Salt Lake was located along S.R. 224 at approximately 11 p.m. The police said the Utah Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit.

The Police Department located the vehicle, a 2000 Honda Civic, inbound on S.R. 224 in the area of Canyons Village. The driver did not stop, prompting the police to pursue the vehicle into the Park City limits. The police said officers pursued the vehicle onto Park Avenue, Snow Creek Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped on Kearns Boulevard in the area of Snow Creek Drive when the police performed a maneuver that involves an officer intentionally colliding with a part of the rear of a vehicle to end a pursuit. The maneuver is known as a precision immobilization technique and is commonly referred to as a PIT maneuver.

The Police Department said the suspect’s vehicle overturned as a result of the maneuver. The police said the driver suffered minor injuries while the officer was not injured.

The driver ran to a nearby condominium complex. The police used a drone to assist in locating the person. He was found shortly later hiding in the area of a stairwell, the police said.

The suspect was arrested, taken to Park City Hospital and then booked into the Summit County Jail. The man is 23 and from West Valley City. The police said the man was booked into jail on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing and theft of a vehicle as well as a lane violation and other traffic offenses. The police said the passenger was not arrested. The investigation is continuing.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said there was a danger to officers, the suspect and the public. He described the case as “reckless, dangerous driving” on the part of the suspect and noted the pursuit reached high speeds and occurred in a congested area.

“It was a dangerous situation that we needed to address,” he said.