Park City police officers summoned as moose seen in road, on Rail Trail

The moose moved about in the lower elevations of Park City last week.

The Park City Police Department received a series of reports about sightings in a range of locations. In some of the cases, it seems likely the same animals were reported.

The reported included:

• on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 3:13 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen in the road at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Cooke Drive.

• on Aug. 7 at 1:03 p.m., at least one moose was seen in the area of Calumet Circle close to Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police indicated the animal or animals were possibly headed toward Kearns Boulevard.

• on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8:47 p.m., a moose was seen in the road in the area of the intersection of Little Kate Road and Evening Star Drive. The police indicated the animal was eventually seen on a golf course and not impeding traffic.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1:04 p.m., two moose were seen on the Rail Trail. The animals were in the area of Bonanza Drive and Iron Horse Drive, which are located close to the western end of the trail.

• on Aug. 4 at 8:57 a.m., a moose, described as “large,” was seen with a calf in a vacant lot along Little Bessie Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated the animals were “not doing anything wrong,” but the person was “scared it will cause issues,” according to public police logs.

• on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 4:34 p.m., a moose was reported n the area of Payday Drive and Thaynes Canyon Drive.

Scott Root, the conservation outreach manager for the state Division of Wildlife Resources, said the agency was not contacted about the reports in Park City. He said moose sometimes are seen in elevations like that of Park City as they seek food sources in the “lush vegetation in town.” He also said the animals could be seeking water in Park City streams and ponds.

Root, though, said he is not aware of any studies showing moose would move to lower elevations based on air-quality issues caused by the wildfire smoke that has enveloped the area recently.

The police when they respond to reports of a moose usually attempt to ensure the animal is not a threat to people, pets or drivers. In some cases, wildlife officers are summoned to relocate a moose to an unpopulated area.

The Police Department last week, meanwhile, also received a report of a mountain lion sighting. The report was logged on Aug. 7 at 8:34 a.m. off Lucky John Drive in the area of Park City High School. The police were told the animal was “staring into the water,” but it was not clear from public police logs what body of water was involved.

Mountain lion sightings are rare, but they are notable since they pose a threat to people and pets.