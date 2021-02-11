Park City police probe confrontation on Deer Valley tram

The Park City Police Department in early February received a report of a highly unusual confrontation between skiers in the parking lot of Deer Valley Resort that, the police were told, involved someone cutting in line for a tram and, shortly later, that person striking another tram rider with a ski pole.

The police received the complaint at a little after 1 p.m. on Feb. 6. According to the police, a man and a married couple were among the people at Snow Park Lodge waiting to board a tram that carries skiers between the Snow Park parking lots and the lodge. All three were leaving the lodge. When the tram arrived, the married couple barged in front to board, the police were told.

The man, who is the one who contacted the Police Department, said he requested the two slide over to allow him on board, according to the police. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the agency was told the husband at that point was irritated. The woman slid over but the husband shoved the man in the chest and told him to get off the tram, the police were told. The husband then hit the man twice with a ski pole in the back of the man’s helmet, the police were told.

The man told the husband “are you kidding me” after the strikes with the ski pole, according to the police. The husband slapped the man while they were on the tram, the police were told.

There was also a dispute about masks after another rider on the tram noted the wife was not wearing one, the police were told.

The people involved left the tram at the request of the driver, the police said. A police officer arrived and talked to them.

The husband told the police the man boarded the tram and was seated too close to the wife, Kirk said. The man refused to leave the tram when the husband requested, the captain said. The husband acknowledged he “tapped” the person with the ski pole since he was so close to the wife and told him to get off the tram, according to the police. The husband also told the police the other person yelled at him, Kirk said.

Kirk said the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for screening for a possible assault charge against the husband.

The man who was reported to have been hit with the ski poles is 62 and from Texas. The husband is 73 and from the Snyderville Basin.

A Deer Valley spokesperson declined to comment, indicating the case involved an issue between guests.