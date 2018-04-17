Park City police probe reports of smashed vehicle windows

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of vehicle break-ins and another case that may have involved an attempted theft of a vehicle.

The three cases were in different areas of Park City, but they were reported within a few hours of each other on Wednesday, April 11.

The cases included:

• at 9:22 a.m., the police received a complaint from someone on Sullivan Road, a small street that borders City Park. The police were told the vehicle was broken into the night before. The perpetrator broke a window to get inside, according to the police. A backpack was stolen, the police said.

• at 8:43 a.m., the police were called to Prospector Avenue, where a person reported they attempted to start an engine and noticed the ignition had been turned. The vehicle would not start, the police were told. The person told the police someone may have attempted to steal the vehicle. The Police Department, though, classified the case as suspected criminal mischief rather than an attempted theft of the vehicle.

• at 6:43 a.m., a car window was reported smashed on Park Avenue. The person who filed the report told the police it did not appear anything was missing from inside the car. The person also said they did not see anyone leaving the area, according to Police Department logs. The police classified the case as suspected criminal mischief.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the investigations are continuing. He recommended people not keep valuables in plain sight inside vehicles. He also suggested people lock the doors and keep the windows closed when they are not inside a vehicle.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.