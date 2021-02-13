Park City police promote officers

The Park City Police Department recently announced two promotions. Rob McKinney was named a lieutenant after serving as a sergeant. Danielle Snelson was promoted to sergeant. She had been a police officer.

Courtesy of the Park City Police Department

The Park City Police Department recently promoted two officers, including one to a third-ranking post in the agency.

Rob McKinney was named a lieutenant. He had been a sergeant assigned to the department’s patrol division. He is one of three lieutenants. The lieutenant posts rank behind the chief and the two captains.

McKinney began a career in law enforcement with the Utah Highway Patrol in 2009 and was hired by the Police Department in 2014. The Police Department in a prepared statement announcing the promotion said McKinney has been assigned to the SWAT team and been heavily involved in the law enforcement efforts during the Sundance Film Festival.

Danielle Snelson was promoted to sergeant. Snelson started her career in a civilian role as a crime scene investigator, the police said. She later became an officer in the department in South Salt Lake. Snelson’s experience includes investigations for the state medical examiner and as a special victims investigator.