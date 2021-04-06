Park City police receive report of mountain lion climbing PC Hill

The PC Hill trail is a popular hiking location on the edge of Park Meadows. The Park City Police Department recently received a report of a mountain lion in a yard on a nearby road. The animal climbed PC Hill as it left, the police were told.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City Police Department since late March has received a series of reports of wildlife sightings, including a mountain lion in the vicinity of a trail.

The police were told of the mountain lion on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:50 a.m. Someone reported the animal on or close to Morning Sky Court. It was in a yard, the police were told. The mountain lion left the yard and climbed PC Hill, the police were told. Morning Sky Court is a small street on the edge of Park Meadows. It is located close to large tracts of open space, including Round Valley.

The location of the sighting is notable since the mountain lion was seen on the fringes of the heavily populated Park Meadows neighborhood. There is also a trail on PC Hill.

Mountain lion sightings are rare in Park City. They are notable, though, since the animals pose a danger to people and pets.

In another wildlife-related report, on Tuesday, March 30 at 11:46 a.m., someone on Aspen Springs Drive told the police of five bobcat sightings over the course of two weeks. The property’s backyard is close to Iron Mountain, the police were told.

The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the bobcat or bobcats were “not bothering them,” according to the department logs. The police were told a bobcat was most recently seen at 9:30 p.m. the night before the report. At that time, the animal was spotted under a tree that was illuminated. The bobcat left toward the woods, the police were told.

Other cases involving wildlife last week included:

• on Sunday, April 4 at 8:38 p.m., a moose was seen in the road on Marsac Avenue. It was apparently walking in the vicinity of the Old Town roundabout.

• on April 4 at 1:23 p.m., the police were told of a dog chasing a deer herd through a yard on Meadows Drive.

• on Tuesday, March 30 at 10:22 p.m., a driver reportedly hit a deer on Park Avenue. The case involved unspecified damage to the vehicle.

• on Monday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m., a moose was seen running in a parking lot on Homestake Road. The police were told the animal was “getting confused” and “getting nervous.”

The police regularly receive reports of moose and deer, including in developed areas like where the animal was seen on Homestake Road. Police officers who respond typically attempt to ensure an animal is not a threat to pedestrians or drivers.

The Police Department, meanwhile, on Thursday, April 1 at 8:11 a.m., was told of a horse on Lucky John Drive moving in the direction of nearby Moray Court. There was no rider and the horse was not outfitted with a saddle, the police were told. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious. An officer who responded contacted the horse’s owner, who told the police the animal had gotten away and had been retrieved.