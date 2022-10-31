Park City police receive reports of elk herd near busy road, and a loose pig in Park Meadows

Police-blotter-image-5-4

The Park City Police Department in late October received a series of reports about wildlife close to roads as well as an unusual complaint of a loose pig in a neighborhood.

There is concern at all times about the possibility of collisions between drivers and wildlife, but there is typically heightened worry starting in the fall. Animals tend to descend to lower elevations in search of foraging ground once snow starts to fall in the upper terrain. There is a greater danger at that point since the busiest roads are at the lower elevations.

The police in late October received several reports about an elk herd in the area of the S.R. 224 corridor. The cases included:

• on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:34 a.m., elk were were reported in the vicinity of S.R 224 and Meadows Drive. The elk crossed the state highway, the police said.

• on Oct. 27 at 6:29 a.m., the police received a request to check a herd of elk, described as large, along S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm. The person who contacted the agency indicated the animals “are making their way to the road and will cause a major accident,” according to public police logs.

• on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:15 p.m., two elk were reported to be along S.R. 224, apparently attempting to cross the state highway.

• on Oct. 24 at 5:59 p.m., the police were told of up to four elk “on the edge” of the road along S.R. 224 that were attempting to cross. Someone else called the police at about the same time reporting there was a man “running in the street” yelling at drivers to slow down. The report was logged at the White Pine Canyon Road intersection.

Police officers who respond to similar cases typically attempt to ensure the safety of drivers and the animals.

The police on Oct. 27 at 9:25 a.m., meanwhile, received a report of a deer seen in a travel lane in the area of Richardson Flat Road and Piper Way. A driver had hit the animal. It was alive at the time of the report to the police. The deer was described as a traffic hazard.

The Police Department also received a rare report of a pig. On Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:54 p.m., the police were told the animal was loose in Park Meadows, including an apparent sighting somewhere along Little Kate Road. The 3-foot-long pig was described as having black-and-gray coloring.