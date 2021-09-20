Park City police report numerous road issues, including drag racing, drunken driving and revving engines

The Park City Police Department logged numerous issues on roads in the middle of September. The reports included a range of cases like speeding and suspected drunken driving. In one case, a truck was reported to be headed downhill on S.R. 224 toward Old Town at what were described as “excessive speeds.” The speed limit in the area of that report is 40 mph, shown.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week and early this week responded to cases involving drivers in some manner, a series of reports that appeared broader in nature than is typical.

Police officers stopped drivers for typical traffic violations, but there were also a series hit-and-run traffic accidents, erratic driving incidents and one complaint of drag racing. There were also at least one suspected drunken driving case.

The Police Department has a traffic-enforcement unit, but the agency said there was not a special operation last week other than one dedicated to checking the brakes on commercial vehicles on Marsac Avenue. The police acknowledged Park City was crowded in the last week, though, something that may have led to the cases involving drivers.

In the case involving a drag racing complaint, on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11:53 a.m. in Old Town, the police informed the person of the agency’s efforts to address the issue. It appeared the person contacted the police with a general complaint.

Speeding and other traffic-related issues have long been one of the chief complaints to the Police Department. The police and other City Hall departments have over time attempted to address the issues with increased patrols, digital speed signs and other measures.

Some of the cases involving drivers or road issues reported to the police last week included:

• on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5:43 p.m., a suspected drunken driving case was reported in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Round Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Sept. 19 at 1:01 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about “oil all over the road” on Paddington Drive. The police were told a car left in front of a house may have suffered an issue with the transmission.

• on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:07 p.m., the police stopped a driver on Park Avenue, indicating an officer observed violations involving the exhibition of speed and failing to stop at a stop sign.

• on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5:20 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street. A rented vehicle was damaged, the police were told.

• on Sept. 17 at 5:08 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a truck headed downhill on S.R. 224 toward Old Town passing other vehicles at what were described as “excessive speeds.” The truck also “ran a vehicle into the gravel pit,” the police were told.

• on Sept. 17 at 4:40 p.m., a van was reported to be “swerving” between lanes on S.R. 248. The van is either a Chevrolet or a Ford and is an older model, the police were told.

• on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4:24 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Snow Creek Drive. The other driver involved left information, the police were told.

• on Sept. 16 at 8:29 p.m., the police received a complaint about drivers revving the vehicle engines in front of a house on Golden Way. The person wanted a police officer to respond to “disperse” the drivers, according to public police logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 3:32 p.m., the police received a complaint about a vehicle that was damaged after it drove over a rock on a road somewhere in upper Deer Valley. The police were told “the rock should have never been there,” according to public police logs. The person told the police of numerous issues involving rocks on Wheaton Way.

• on Sept. 15 at 11:12 a.m., a driver reportedly hit a stop sign at the intersection of Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive. Park City streets workers were notified.

• on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:01 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Monarch Drive. The driver backed into a vehicle and left, the police were told.

• on Sept. 14 at 11:53 a.m., the police received a complaint about what was described as “drag racing” that was occurring in Old Town. The police informed the person of the agency’s efforts to address the issue.

• on Monday, Sept. 13 at 11:26 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at 11:26 a.m. on Main Street. The police were told a mirror was broken in the accident.