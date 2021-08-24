Park City police report of group with assault rifles turns out to be laser tag game
The Park City Police Department on Saturday evening received a report of noises that sounded like gunshots, a sort of complaint occasionally received by the agency.
But the person who contacted dispatchers at 6:15 p.m. indicated the noises had been ongoing for several hours. And there were between 30 and 50 people in the area of Tremper Lane, a small street in Park City Heights, the police were told. The person who contacted the police said the people, from a distance, appeared to be carrying assault rifles, according to public police logs.
When police officers arrived, they discovered the people had gathered for a birthday party. One of the activities was a game of laser tag, and the weapons that had been reported as possibly being assault rifles were actually the guns used in the game, the police said.
The Police Department said the party was in celebration of a child’s birthday. An officer spoke to the host, who indicated the activity was expected to end in 15 minutes, the police said. The game of laser tag, though, was stopped when the police arrived.
The police said the guns used in the game of laser tag made a quiet noise resembling the firing of a weapon and beeping noises.
No police action was needed.
The Police Department sometimes receive reports of loud noises resembling gunshots. Many of those cases are related to fireworks. In other instances, though, hunters are reported in the open spaces in Park City.
