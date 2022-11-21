Park City police respond to deer collisions, moose blocking path of pedestrian

Police-blotter-image

The Park City Police Department in recent weeks continued to receive reports involving wildlife issues, including collisions between drivers and animals.

The recent cases were generally similar to those typically logged by the Police Department, but they illustrate the danger on Park City roads to drivers and the wildlife.

Some of the recent cases include:

• on Nov. 18 at 8:23 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Marsac Avenue close to Deer Valley Drive. The police were told the animal’s back legs were broken in the collision and the deer was left in a travel lane.

• on Nov. 17 at 7:11 p.m., a collision between a driver and a deer was reported on Deer Valley Drive. The deer apparently left and the vehicle suffered unspecified damage.

• on Nov. 16 at 10:24 p.m., a driver hit a deer in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive. The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot. The vehicle suffered unspecified damage.

• on Nov. 16 at 5:20 p.m., the police were told of a deer herd attempting to cross Kearns Boulevard in the area of Park City High School.

• on Nov. 13 at 4:03 p.m., the police were told three elk appeared to be attempting to cross S.R. 224. The animals were approximately 50 yards from the state highway at the time of the report, the police were told.

• on Nov. 10 at 5:41 p.m., the police were told of a “whole family of deer” attempting to cross the road in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the department was worried a driver would hit the animals. The police indicated the deer created a traffic hazard.

• on Nov. 9 at 5:18 p.m., a deer herd was reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive.

• on Nov. 9 at 4:43 a.m., a person was seen “pushing ducks across the street” on Park Avenue as it enters Park City. A police officer assisted the person move the birds off the street.​

On Nov. 12 at 3:49 p.m., meanwhile, a pedestrian contacted the police from King Road, where a cow moose and a calf were in the road. The moose “would not allow them to pass,” the police were told.

Deer are plentiful in the Park City area, while there are also populations of moose and elk.

There has long been concern about collisions between drivers and wildlife inside Park City, with the S.R. 224 entryway being among the worrisome stretches of road. The police officers who respond to wildlife reports typically attempt to ensure the safety of drivers and the animals.

There is a likelihood of reports continuing as snow accumulates. Animals like elk and deer move to lower elevations, where roads and neighborhoods are located, in search of vegetation as the snow deepens at the higher elevations.