Park City police respond to parking issues, including a ‘funky’ case in Old Town
The reports include vehicles left on the sidewalk and in a place blocking a driveway
The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues or incidents involving parked vehicles, including cases in Old Town.
The cases included reports of vehicles left in places where parking is prohibited and hit-and-run accidents.
Parking issues normally are reported at times when Park City’s tourism industry is busy. Last week appeared to be a solid stretch for tourism in the community. Problems with parked vehicles have long been a common complaint to the Police Department. The issues have been especially prevalent in Old Town over the years.
Some of the cases included:
• on Saturday, March 13 at 4:41 p.m., the police received a complaint about three cars that were left parked in a “funky” manner at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about what led to the person’s description.
• on Saturday, March 13 at 7:54 a.m., a truck was reportedly left on a sidewalk in the vicinity of Park Avenue and 4th Street. The vehicle was close to a stairway between Park Avenue and Woodside Avenue.
• on Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., a vehicle, described as a black sedan, pulled into a driveway on Woodside Avenue. The caller did not recognize the person in the vehicle and wanted officers to investigate. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.
• on March 11 at 12:32 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint that construction vehicles were left in locations on Monarch Avenue where they blocked driveways.
• on March 11 at 8:44 a.m., the police received a complaint about damage to a vehicle on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the department said it appeared a snowplow or other sort of vehicle hit the front corner on the driver’s side. The police logged the case as a suspected hit-and-run accident.
• on March 11 at 2:33 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. Nobody left a note, the police were told.
• on Wednesday, March 10 at 3:23 p.m., vehicles were reportedly left on a sidewalk on Deer Valley Drive.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City police blotter: Truck jackknifes, blocks traffic
The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a jackknifed truck on Lowell Avenue and a slide-off accident in the area of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.