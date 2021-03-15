Park City police respond to parking issues, including a ‘funky’ case in Old Town

The Park City Police Department in the last week logged a series of complaints about parking issues, including cases in Old Town. In one of the reports, cars were left in what was described as a “funky” manner at or close to the Park Avenue-Heber Avenue intersection. There were signs posted early in the week prohibiting parking in the vicinity of the intersection.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues or incidents involving parked vehicles, including cases in Old Town.

The cases included reports of vehicles left in places where parking is prohibited and hit-and-run accidents.

Parking issues normally are reported at times when Park City’s tourism industry is busy. Last week appeared to be a solid stretch for tourism in the community. Problems with parked vehicles have long been a common complaint to the Police Department. The issues have been especially prevalent in Old Town over the years.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, March 13 at 4:41 p.m., the police received a complaint about three cars that were left parked in a “funky” manner at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about what led to the person’s description.

• on Saturday, March 13 at 7:54 a.m., a truck was reportedly left on a sidewalk in the vicinity of Park Avenue and 4th Street. The vehicle was close to a stairway between Park Avenue and Woodside Avenue.

• on Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., a vehicle, described as a black sedan, pulled into a driveway on Woodside Avenue. The caller did not recognize the person in the vehicle and wanted officers to investigate. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

• on March 11 at 12:32 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint that construction vehicles were left in locations on Monarch Avenue where they blocked driveways.

• on March 11 at 8:44 a.m., the police received a complaint about damage to a vehicle on Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the department said it appeared a snowplow or other sort of vehicle hit the front corner on the driver’s side. The police logged the case as a suspected hit-and-run accident.

• on March 11 at 2:33 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. Nobody left a note, the police were told.

• on Wednesday, March 10 at 3:23 p.m., vehicles were reportedly left on a sidewalk on Deer Valley Drive.